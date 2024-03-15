Global site navigation

AKA Murder: Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi Reportedly Intends to Plead Not Guilty During Murder Trial
Celebrities

AKA Murder: Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi Reportedly Intends to Plead Not Guilty During Murder Trial

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • One of the suspects in AKA and Tibz' murder, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, is expected to plead not guilty to his alleged involvement
  • This after the extradition of the other two suspects in Eswatini faced another delay
  • Mkhwanazi claimed that the state had no case against him and that he was innocent

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

One of the suspects in AKA's murder intends to plead not guilty
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi is planning to plead not guilty to his alleged involvement in AKA and Tibz' murders. Images: akaworldwide
Source: Instagram

It has been revealed that one of the suspects in the ongoing AKA and Tibz murder case has claimed his innocence and plans to plead not guilty. The suspect in question, a taxi owner, presented an affidavit that he was not involved.

AKA murder suspect to plead not guilty

In the ongoing murder trial of slain rapper, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, it's alleged that one of the suspects is fighting his allegations and charges.

Read also

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Confessions implicating Kelly Khumalo allegedly admissible, stand to be tested

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, a taxi owner, presented an affidavit claiming his innocence in the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to The Witness, Mkhwanazi stated that he was stunned to find that he was being accused of the murders and intends to plead not guilty when the matter goes to trial as he had nothing to do with the murder.

The taxi owner further stated that he needed to support his wife who is pregnant with their first child, and that the state's case was very weak.

What you need to know about AKA's murder investigation

Read also

AKA's father Tony Forbes opens up about how his son's murder case is affecting the family

Extradition postponed for Eswatini-captured suspects

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind the delay in the Ndimande brother's pending extradition to South Africa.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were captured in Eswatini in connection to AKA's murder and are being held before being extradited back to South Africa for trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel