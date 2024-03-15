One of the suspects in AKA and Tibz' murder, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, is expected to plead not guilty to his alleged involvement

This after the extradition of the other two suspects in Eswatini faced another delay

Mkhwanazi claimed that the state had no case against him and that he was innocent

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi is planning to plead not guilty to his alleged involvement in AKA and Tibz' murders. Images: akaworldwide

It has been revealed that one of the suspects in the ongoing AKA and Tibz murder case has claimed his innocence and plans to plead not guilty. The suspect in question, a taxi owner, presented an affidavit that he was not involved.

AKA murder suspect to plead not guilty

In the ongoing murder trial of slain rapper, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, it's alleged that one of the suspects is fighting his allegations and charges.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, a taxi owner, presented an affidavit claiming his innocence in the case.

According to The Witness, Mkhwanazi stated that he was stunned to find that he was being accused of the murders and intends to plead not guilty when the matter goes to trial as he had nothing to do with the murder.

The taxi owner further stated that he needed to support his wife who is pregnant with their first child, and that the state's case was very weak.

What you need to know about AKA's murder investigation

AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were murdered on 10 February 2023 in Durban

In September 2023, Bheki Cele revealed that the SAPS was close to cracking the case after identifying suspects

Two suspects in the murder were arrested while hiding out in Eswatini

The faces and names of five of the suspects were released as they stood trial in South Africa for the murders

The mastermind of the hit was reportedly handed R800K

Extradition postponed for Eswatini-captured suspects

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind the delay in the Ndimande brother's pending extradition to South Africa.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were captured in Eswatini in connection to AKA's murder and are being held before being extradited back to South Africa for trial.

