Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has celebrated her estranged hubby, Black Coffee's Grammy win with a cryptic post on her timeline on Tuesday, 5 March

The stunning actress took her time to finally open up about her baby daddy's massive win at the Grammy Awards over the past weekend

Mzansi social media users took to Enhle's comment section to congratulate Black Coffee and to applaud her for celebrating her estranged hubby's victory

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has taken to social media to celebrate Black Coffee's Grammy win. The stunner's estranged hubby bagged his first Grammy Award over the weekend.

Enhle Mbali has finally celebrated estranged hubby Black Coffee's Grammy win.

Source: Instagram

The actress has finally found the courage to congratulate the world-renowned DJ after their nasty public break-up. She headed online on Tuesday, 5 April to share her thoughts on her baby daddy's massive win.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality posted a snap of the music producer and their two boys. Enhle Mbali captioned her cryptic post:

"Congratulations to my little dudes' dude. We’re all incredibly proud."

Social media users took to her timeline on the photo-sharing app to share their views on her maturity after both she and Black Coffee hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons when they ended their romance.

precioustheplanner said:

"Congratulations to Nathi. Your boys must be so proud."

_cinderellathechamp wrote:

"You're a big girl, a whole woman. Congrats daddy."

charnays commented:

"Maturity."

wandzzy wrote:

"Congratulations to you guys. Stay blessed. Very proud!"

cocomlee said:

"You are a good woman."

dabulamananga_ka_zulu commented:

"This is beautiful, uTata wabantwana bakho (your baby daddy)."

ayokah_store wrote:

"Love to see this."

winnie.maluleka added:

"This is sweet, congrats to the legend."

Mzansi celebs continue to show Black Coffee major love after his Grammy win

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs have taken to social media to continue celebrating Black Coffee's big win. The star flew the South African flag high when he bagged his first Grammy Award over the weekend.

The Superman hitmaker's name is still trending on all social media platforms since he took home the Best Dance/Electronic Album accolade. The country's A-listers have taken to their verified social media accounts to show the superstar DJ major love.

DJ Tira took to Instagram and shared a clip of Black Coffee walking to the stage to receive his award after the category's presenters called out his name. Makoya Bearings captioned his post:

"Khuphuka Mashimane."

