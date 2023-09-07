South African rapper Nasty C has joined the NBA 2KBeats Lineup, solidifying his status as one of the country's top talents

This partnership is part of the NBA's collaboration with Def Jam to celebrate Hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring artists like Rick Ross, Kaash Paige, and Navy Blue

Nasty C's fans celebrated his achievement and praised him for representing South Africa on a global stage

Nasty C has proven once again that he is one of the greatest rappers South Africa has produced in the past few years. The rapper made South Africans proud when he made the cut on the NBA 2KBeats Lineup.

Nasty C made SA proud after making it to the NBA 2KBeats Lineup. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Nasty C makes major moves

Nasty C has proudly become part of an exclusive roster of artists whose music will set the stage for the highly anticipated virtual basketball experience enjoyed by millions of gamers worldwide.

The NBA, in an exciting Instagram announcement, revealed its exciting partnership with Def Jam to mark the 50th anniversary of Hip-hop. This remarkable collaboration has brought together renowned musical talents such as Rick Ross, Kaash Paige, Nasty C, and Navy Blue. The post read:

"We’re partnering with @defjam for their 40th anniversary and Hip Hop’s 50th to feature new music from their rising artists created exclusively for #NBA2K24 along with tracks from other iconic artists from the Def Jam roster."

South Africans congratulate Nasty C

Nasty C's major win left his fans basking in pride. Many applauded the SMA hitmaker for flying the country's flag high. The star has been making major moves in the music industry. He is also currently on tour alongside award-winning Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest.

@sherwinpeterse said:

"@nasty_csa making us proud."

@samorah_mdlulie commented:

"@nasty_csa I love it here"

@_cheryl_haddish added:

"Sho boooi @nasty_csa."

@_oliverche_ wrote:

"S/O @nasty_csa killing it "

@shaun.thefirst said:

"Danko Mapholoba ."

@therealjaybiz said:

"Aye @2k party up with @defjam on bringing rapper fighting games back! IT HIT DIFFERENT!"

