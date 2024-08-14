A disappointed gent on TikTok shared how a woman he met online scammed him

While he told his story, Mzansi women availed themselves to pursue something romantic with him

The comments section was filled with mixed reactions as some consoled the gent and some roasted him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man looking for love was stood up by a woman he met on TikTok. He told his underwhelming story by editing a slideshow of pictures he took while waiting for his date to show up.

An underwhelmed gent shared a story of being stood up. Image: @dezzkatane11

Source: TikTok

The lady was a no-show and the gent was forced to have a solo date.

Gent scammed by woman he met on TikTok

People find love in the most unexpected places. The dating site industry has gained a lot of traction since the rise of social media, which made finding a partner a lot easier.

Besides dating sites, clubs and school meetings, many people have found love on social media, where they comment on each other’s posts. One would argue that whoever is single right now wants to be since there are endless opportunities to get snatched.

A Mzansi gent took a leap of faith and asked out a woman he had been vibing with on TikTok. The fella set up a date only to get disappointed at the last minute.

The lady had stood him up. He spent hours waiting for her to walk into the restaurant but was forced to go on a solo date.

The gentleman shared his experience on TikTok with the caption:

“TikTok scam date. She never pitched. TikTok is not for the weak.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent being scammed by woman on TikTok

The man was underwhelmed and created dry memories by taking pictures of himself while waiting for the mystery lady. Social media shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Makhurumula Sedie Miles saw his chances of dating decreasing:

"If they don’t pitch for someone who drives a Vw Golf 7.5 GTI TCR with 213kw and Alcantara interior, what about me who stand on 100m queue at a taxi rank to get to work?"

@Ashi Nthwela shared some wisdom:

"Regardless of what happened, I hope it doesn't make you give up on love. Sometimes it's God saving you, just be positive. Good luck."

@Xoli M shared:

"W are available but we've got baggage."

@Thabi girl was up for a date with the guy:

"Invite me, I’m available."

Woman left by 3 baby daddies becomes single mom

Briefly News also reported that a woman rocked Mzansi when she told her tale of becoming a single mother, and made SA dizzy for a minute. Kopano gave birth to three babies in three consecutive years, fathered by three different men.

Social media users were dizzy from trying to make sense of her reality and her deadbeat baby daddies.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News