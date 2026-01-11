Inno Matijane's furniture brand has come under intense social media scrutiny after a disgruntled client took to the internet to expose a severely botched custom order

Following a months-long wait for their bespoke sofa, the customer was reportedly met with a finished product that bore little resemblance to their request, triggering an immediate wave of online outrage

Side-by-side comparisons of the client’s original request versus the actual delivery have since gone viral, igniting a fierce debate regarding professional accountability and craftsmanship

Briefly News reached out to the influencer for an exclusive discussion regarding the viral incident and his perspective on the unfolding controversy

A disgruntled client exposed Inno Matijane's furniture business over the craftsmanship of their order. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Entrepreneur and influencer Inno Matijane is currently navigating a public relations crisis as his furniture business, Inno Furn, faces allegations of poor craftsmanship and unmet expectations.

In a classic "what I asked for versus what I got" incident, a client took to social media to highlight a disconnect between the luxurious showroom sample they requested and the poorly constructed reality delivered to their door.

The customer allegedly shared side-by-side photos of what she was presented and her purchase after was charged an alleged R31,750 to have her couches made.

According to a leaked invoice allegedly between Inno Furn and the client, they paid for a one-seater and accompanying two and three-seater "The Walnut Haven" couches. They were also charged for a "Yin Yang" piece costing R7,000, as well as a R950 delivery fee.

The furniture set in question features a minimalist, "space-age" design, with curved wood grain and a floating silhouette. While the images showcased a sleek, high-end aesthetic, the actual delivery has left social media users questioning the craftsmanship behind the brand.

Photos of the couch that was delivered to the client surfaced online, showing the varnished frame and cushions packaged in black plastic bags. It became the centre of a viral controversy, with critics arguing that the quality delivered didn't match the premium price tag.

On 11 January 2026, Musa Khawula shared a photo of the client's couch, alleging that they had to wait six months for their order to arrive, with the client claiming that the company was running a "scam business," igniting an immediate response.

Matijane quickly apologised on social media and explained that a production backlog was at the centre of their troubles throughout the process. He revealed they also had to change the type of wood to a more suitable material, "to ensure strength, safety, and longevity."

Inno expressed that throughout the process, he maintained transparency with the client, updating her on their challenges, delays and progress through calls and images.

Inno Matijane broke his silence to address social media backlash after failing to meet a client's expectations for their custom couch. Images: AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter, innomatijane/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Upon the arrival of her couch, Inno revealed on his X (formerly Twitter) page that the client was dissatisfied and subsequently requested a refund, which was then processed.

He stated that despite his efforts to reach a resolution, the dispute took a dramatic turn when the client took the issue to social media and allegedly refused to allow the delivery vehicle to leave her property.

"The third-party logistics team responsible for delivery was prevented from leaving the client’s property. I requested their release, as the matter was already being addressed and responsibility had not been denied."

AdvoBarryRoux shared a photo of what Inno allegedly sent the client, an apparent AI-generated picture, meant to be a bogus update of the couches being made, only to deliver something completely different.

Undeterred by the controversy, Inno signalled that his entrepreneurial spirit remains intact, taking to his Instagram story to reassure followers that he is far from giving up on his vision. While he didn't reference the specific incident, the former reality TV star acknowledged that obstacles come with the territory, declaring his commitment to "fix, improve, and do better" as he moves forward.

"No matter how many challenges, Inno Furn will be the biggest furniture brand in the country soon! In Africa! In the world!"

When asked about his poise during the viral standoff, Inno revealed to Briefly News a philosophy rooted in accountability and emotional intelligence.

"For me, staying composed comes from remembering that behind every complaint is a real person with real expectations, and behind every brand is a responsibility to act with integrity.

"When a situation escalates, I try to slow things down, listen first, and focus on resolution rather than reaction."

What began as a private dispute quickly spiralled out of control. The scandal reached a fever pitch on social media as thousands of users weighed in on the craftsmanship of the luxury set.

See Inno Matijane's couch below.

Inno Matijane’s light remains undimmed despite the social media storm. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Social media erupts over Inno Matijane scandal

The controversy sparked an immediate and vocal reaction online, with many members of the public criticising the client for falling for AI-generated photos and influencer-led businesses. Read some of the comments below.

nubian6 asked:

"Did you really deliver that, or are they just trolling?"

THATONZI slammed the client:

"People like to be scammed! Those ads were AI-generated! They were not real! Yet someone took their hard-earned money for that nonsense?"

FootballStage_1 said:

"The client must be arrested. Why do you buy things from Inno?"

kokieDiale was shocked:

"Bathong, what is this? Inno is a scam artist."

Social media weighed in on the viral clash involving Inno Matijane's furniture business and a disgruntled client. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others used the controversy as a moment to encourage Inno, urging him to view this setback as a vital learning curve and an opportunity to refine his business operations for future success.

Many were impressed by his professionalism and the speed at which he addressed the issue, noting that his willingness to take immediate accountability for the error set a positive example for other young entrepreneurs.

PinketteXO said:

"Good job, my baby. These things happen in business. Just do right by the customer."

Marcia______ wrote:

"Fair response, but also sometimes it’s okay to tell the clients that you're not able to custom-create other things. Because this is not even close to what the client wanted, the material and workmanship are totally different."

Vapi_M praised Inno Matijane:

"For once, we have a business owner swiftly responding and taking accountability, rather than those who play dead when being called out. Get it fixed, Inno, this can still restore your brand."

Inno Matijane reflects on his transformation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Inno Matijane opening up about the trauma of having gender dysphoria.

The influencer spoke about his experience of feeling dissatisfied with how he looked and who he was, and what eventually helped him overcome his insecurities.

Source: Briefly News