A young content creator shared his personal experience navigating university and entrepreneurship, sparking online discussions

He questioned the traditional path of higher education and reflected on how financial independence influenced his choices

Social media users responded with mixed opinions, praising his courage while also raising caution about leaving university

A young content creator has stirred conversations online after revealing that he dropped out of Stellenbosch University despite studying Mechatronics Engineering and passing his modules with strong results.

In a video shared on social media, the young man who goes by the TikTok handle @chrisbpo flaunted a Ferrari while explaining his decision.

After two and a half years at the university, @chrisbpo said he made the choice to leave what he described as "one of the most difficult faculties to get into." He clarified that his decision was not due to poor academic performance.

"I did not drop out because I did not pass a module; I actually passed the modules very well," he said in the clip he posted on 12 January 2025.

@chrisbpo, who runs his own business, explained that before he dropped out, he tried balancing lectures and entrepreneurial ventures, but it became impossible.

"While I was doing my business and university at the same time, I did not have time to attend lectures, so I got tutors to help me out," he expressed.

He questioned why tutors, who study the same degree for four years, often end up earning less than expected. "Why are tutors willing to get paid R200 an hour for the same degree I am working so hard for?" he asked.

Reflecting on his experience, the content creator argued that university life is not always the path to success that it is often portrayed to be.

"University is made for you to become a worker, made to enslave you… it is all a lie. I have seen it first-hand," he stated, emphasising that financial independence and logical thinking guided his decision to leave.

The video of the TikTok user @chrisbpo, has prompted debates across social media platforms, with many viewers praising his entrepreneurial courage, while others caution about the challenges of leaving higher education. Regardless of differing opinions, his story highlights the growing conversation around alternative paths to success beyond traditional university degrees.

SA reacts to the young man’s TikTok video rant

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, saying:

Genaveuvem said:

"This is exactly why social media is dangerous for young kids!"

User added:

"If university is a downfall, who will build your Ferrari if all engineers drop out."

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis expressed:

"Black learners please don't listen to him , get your degrees and venture into entrepreneurship with capital from your salary and connections you willl build."

Sera Live shared:

"You go my man, good for you."

Distinguishtheunknown commented:

"Not everyone is going to be as lucky as you buddy."

Apostle Proph Leo Michael replied:

"Don’t worry not everyone will understand what you are saying and that’s why you have a Ferrari- keep it up."

