Brickz recently graduated in prison after completing a marketing management qualification

A photo of the disgraced Kwaito star wearing a graduation cap and gown surfaced online

This after it was revealed that Brickz was unable to get through to his son to focus less on music and more on his studies

Brickz bagged a marketing management qualification in prison.

Brickz has reportedly graduated with a marketing qualification while serving his 15-year prison sentence.

Brickz bags qualification in prison

It's evident that prison has not slowed Brickz down but has, in fact, given him some form of motivation to commit to his personal growth.

We saw this when Briefly News reported on the Sweety My Baby hitmaker's strides with his prison choir, in which he reportedly plans to pursue a career in gospel and hang the Kwaito badge for good.

Today, TimesLIVE revealed that Brickz graduated with a marketing management qualification on 24 July 2024 in prison.

In a photo shared by the publication, the disgraced Kwaito star is seen posing for pictures wearing a cap and gown from the Boston City Campus. He reportedly plans to further his studies with other qualifications.

Brickz clashes with his son

Despite his academic strides, Brickz is reported to be battling to motivate his son to focus on his books.

Briefly News understands that the Left Right singer and his family were clashing with his 16-year-old son, Gugulethu, for focusing more on his music career and less on his studies.

Furthermore, Brickz apparently fears that fame will distract his son from getting an education. Meanwhile, other family members on the outside believe that Gugulethu, also known as Google Da DJ's career is promising and needs to be nurtured.

