A man inspired online users when it was shared that he became a businessman after working at a petrol station for 10 years

The local entrepreneur owns an establishment called Mozza Lifestyle, located in Durban

Social media users took to the post's comment section to congratulate the man on his success

An entrepreneur, formerly a petrol attendant, encouraged people never to lose hope. Images: Samuel Hadebe, Hustler's Khona

A man received praise from the online community after they heard about his journey from working at a petrol station to becoming a successful businessman.

Hustler's Khona, a Facebook page that aims to provide a platform for people to improve and grow in their field of business to their full potential, shared the short story of Samuel Hadebe.

First working as a petrol attendant for 10 years, the KwaZulu-Natal man worked his way up to own Mozza Lifestyle, an establishment set to entertain its patrons in Durban.

The post from Hustler's Khona showed pictures of the business and a throwback picture of Samuel when he worked at the petrol station.

A portion of the post's caption, presumably the words of Samuel, read:

"In life, you must never lose hope. One day, things will come right. You must always believe in yourself. Never rush things. God bless."

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

Samuel went from wearing a uniform to running a business. Images: Hustler's Khona

The people in Durban get to experience the beauty of Samuel's creation. Image: Hustler's Khona

Netizens react to success story

Members of the online community filled the post's comment section with congratulatory messages and wished the man well for his business and future.

Phumlani Mayaba told people online:

"God is great, good people. Salute, madala."

Gumla Ka Songo commented on Samuel's character, writing:

"What a humble guy. Respectful."

Ntaks Maqashalala, who had a similar vision for their future, said to Samuel:

"Congratulations, my brother. That's my plan."

Felix Kali applauded the man and said:

"Congratulations, and all the best in your endeavours."

