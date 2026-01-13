Tsekeleke's sister is facing a crimen injuria case filed by Tsekeleke's on-and-off girlfriend, Black Cat Girl

The case was opened in 2025, but police did not act on it until recently, when they contacted Black Cat Girl to confirm if she wanted to continue pressing charges

Tsekeleke’s sister has been told to appear at Ga-Rankuwa Court on 23 January 2026

Hebanna! Drama continues to follow Tsekeleke and his family.

If it is not Tsekeleke landing in hot water, best believe it is one of his family members. According to a report by Daily Sun, Tsekeleke’s sister is in trouble after allegedly making explosive claims about her brother’s on-and-off girlfriend, Black Cat Girl.

Why Black Cat Girl is taking Tsekeleke's sister to court

When contacted by the publication for comment, Black Cat Girl confirmed that she opened a case against Tsekeleke’s sister in 2025. The Lose Me or Lose It reality TV star explained that she reported her on-and-off boyfriend’s sister to the police after she tarnished her image. Black Cat Girl alleges that the 40-year-old choreographer's sister claimed that she had sacrificed her mother.

“She spoke about me online, saying that I sacrificed my mum. This is after my mum was shot, and everyone saw that,” said Black Cat Girl.

After opening the case in 2025, the police did not take action until recently, when they contacted her and asked whether she wanted to continue pressing charges, to which she agreed.

“Nothing happened to the case then, but this week I got a call from the police asking if I still want the matter to continue, and I agreed,” she added.

She said that she decided to pursue the matter because Tsekeleke’s sister’s allegations had tarnished her and her family’s name, and she wanted that cleared up.

“This is affecting me and my family, so I needed to act on it,” she said.

When is Tsekele's sister expected in court?

Speaking to Daily Sun, Gauteng police spokeswoman Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the case opened was one of crimen injuria. She said the suspect was informed to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Court on Friday, 23 January 2026.

“The suspect has been given warning statement to appear before Ga-Rankuwa Court on 23 January 2026,” she said.

When contacted by Daily Sun for comment, Tsekeleke’s niece, Neo, did not answer the calls.

Earlier, Neo had brought the matter to the public's attention after taking to social media to inform her followers that Black Cat Girl took her mum from her home with men who were said to be police officers. Neo told her followers that she did not understand why the police had taken her mum.

