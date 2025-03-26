A professional freestyle footballer captured the moment several petrol attendants at a Shell garage showcased their impressive football skills, demonstrating that talent is everywhere

The heartwarming video shows the workers taking turns to display their freestyle soccer moves while colleagues cheer them on

Netizens were impressed by the petrol attendants' skills, with many praising the content creator for giving ordinary people a platform to showcase their talents

A man shared a clip showing petrol attendants bringing out their freestyling moves.

A group of petrol attendants at a Shell garage showed off their impressive soccer skills during their work break, demonstrating that talent can be found in the most unexpected places.

Content creator @Mjepa12, a professional freestyle footballer and South African champion, shared the entertaining video on his social media. The clip shows the Shell employees taking turns to showcase their freestyle soccer moves in a circle, with colleagues enthusiastically cheering them on as each person displays their unique tricks.

The heartwarming footage captures the joy among the workers as they join in the impromptu freestyle session whenever they have a free moment. This friendly competition at their workplace highlights the universal appeal of soccer in South Africa and how it brings people together.

Jabu Mjepa Mdaka, the content creator behind the video, is known for travelling around South Africa to discover and showcase hidden soccer talents. As a professional freestyle footballer himself, he understands the importance of giving everyday people a platform to display their skills.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

A freestyle champion gave petrol attendants a chance to shine.

Freestyle football in South Africa

Freestyle football, the art of juggling a football using any body part except the hands and elbows, has seen a surge in popularity across South Africa. Blending football tricks with dance, acrobatics, and music, the sport captivates audiences and fosters intense competition.

The World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) serves as the sport’s official governing body, organizing tournaments worldwide. South Africa has produced several talented freestyle footballers who have showcased their skills on international platforms, helping to grow the sport locally.

Global competitions such as Red Bull Street Style and the Super Ball World Open Championships have played an important role in elevating freestyle football’s status. The first major tournament, Red Bull Street Style, took place in 2008 in São Paulo, Brazil, setting the stage for freestyle football’s expansion into a recognized competitive discipline.

A petrol attendant shared a clip showing how much talent he found hidden at a local petrol station.

Mzansi celebrates hidden talents

South Africans were delighted by the display of talent and shared their reactions in the comments:

@sims.gfl gushed:

"Mjepa! My G, you are doing the Lord's work. Bringing happiness all around 🔥🔥"

@ace_ubae joked:

"I love it, but I'd be so pissed if I was waiting for service 😂😂"

@siv_mlu praised:

"With safety boots on, hayi zi legends ezi🔥🇿🇦🤌"

@gamephasedesign recognised:

"I know ballers... I see some🔥🔥👏"

@cheezstylist_ appreciated:

"Keep on exposing other people 👏Talent boyzin, you're doing great 👍 Some didn't get the exposure which you're helping with right now."

@necon_mthombo observed:

"First touch tells you a lot, amajita ayalazi 🔥🔥"

@days.officixl suggested:

"We need Top 04 tournament, Shell, Sasol, Engen and BP😂😂"

