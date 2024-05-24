Shaka Sisulu has embraced his calling as a sangoma, joining the trend among Mzansi celebrities

Sisulu, a former Trending SA presenter, is now a successful healer and is allegedly considering retiring from showbiz to focus on his spiritual practice

Gogo Banda, a practising sangoma, explained to Briefly News that many sangomas successfully balance their spiritual duties with their professional careers

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Veteran TV presenter Shaka Sisulu has become the latest celebrity to accept his sangoma calling. Sisulu is allegedly a successful practising sangoma, who loves what he does.

Former ‘Trending SA’ presenter Shaka Sisulu is now a sangoma. Image: @shakasisulu

Source: Instagram

Shaka Sisulu accepts calling to be a sangoma

There is a new trend in the Mzansi entertainment industry where many stars have become sangomas. Stars like Phelo Bala and controversial raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu are among the many who accepted their callings.

A source close to ZiMoja disclosed that former TV presenter and businessman Shaka Sisulu is now a sangoma. The source who is also one of Shaka's clients said the former Trending SA host accepted his calling soon after leaving the popular show and has been thriving since then. The seasoned media personality is allegedly considering retiring from the showbiz industry to focus on healing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He is doing amazingly well as a healer. He is at another level and trains people as a gobela too."

Sangoma talks about balancing a professional career and being a sangoma

Briefly News spoke to Gogo Banda who is a practising sangoma and member of the African Traditional Religion (ATR) who shared that being a sangoma doesn't mean people must quit their jobs.

She said that a person can accept his or her calling and still go to work.

"Embracing the calling does not mean abandoning your job or source of income.

Many sangomas successfully integrate their spiritual duties with their careers, finding that their calling enhances their personal and professional lives by providing deeper insight and a greater sense of purpose."

Zodwa Wabantu on picking ancestors over fame

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu might not be creating the buzz she used to during her heydays, but the dancer gave an explanation for that.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu shared a picture where she was dressed in traditional attire and smeared some red substance all over her body. She said her ancestors chose her, and they communicate with her full-time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News