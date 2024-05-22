A pipe company owner from Soshanguve, a township in Gauteng, received praise from Mzansi social media users

The entrepreneur has a list of established clients, which includes Sasol, MediCare Pharmacy Group and more

A popular Facebook page shared the man's success, resulting in many calling his achievements black excellence

A business owner from Soshanguve received a round of applause from South Africans. Images: BT Industrial

Source: Facebook

A man from Soshanguve, a township in Gauteng, inspired many South Africans with his journey to success.

Popular Facebook page Kasi Economy, which often posts about the achievements of South African citizens, shed light on Kgomotso Lekola. The businessman founded BT Industrial Group, an award-winning pipe manufacturing company with over 200 employees.

According to Kgomotso's company, BT Industrial is a leading expert in HDPE pipe manufacturing, pipe system design and engineering. The business also delivers "resilient and robust solutions tailored to withstand the test of time."

To add to its success, the company has a list of renowned clients, including Sasol, MediCare Pharmacy Group, Netcare, Anglo American and more.

Take a look at Kasi Economy's post dedicated to Kgomotso below:

The business owner received a shout-out on the popular Facebook page. Images: Kasi Economy

Source: Facebook

Mzansi netizens inspired by Soshanguve entrepreneur

The Facebook post received many positive reactions and comments from local social media users, with some writing that Kgomotso's success is synonymous with black excellence.

Tshepo Lopes Molope commented under the post:

"Much-needed inspiration. Salute to the man."

Bongani Sibonganana Mosupyoe praised the people of the area from which the businessman came:

"Soshanguve is full of industrialists and world-class black entrepreneurs."

Nkosinathi Gift Mavetana spoke about a well-known and controversial businessman, saying:

"Edwin Sodi must take notes."

Chris Schutte talked about the recognition of black-owned companies:

"There are many successful black businesses out there. It's just people don't want to recognise it. It's easier for us to blame others for our failures instead of uplifting ourselves."

Source: Briefly News