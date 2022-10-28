Penny Lebyane reflected on the iconic Lebo Mathosa, who passed away on 23 October 2006 at 29 years old

Radio and TV personality Penny looked back on her special moments with Lebo as they were peers in the industry

Lebo lives in the memory of South Africans as a local pop culture icon, and Penny proved how much she is missed

Penny Lebyane did her part to honour the late Lebo Mathosa. The songstress passed away in a tragic car accident, and her absence has been felt throughout the entertainment industry.

Penny Lebyane got candid about her memories of Lebo Mathosa and how much she misses the late singer. Image: Instagram/ Getty Images/Jo Hale

Penny's latest tribute to Lebo is a welcome reminder of how loved Lebo was in Mzansi. Lebo Mathosa was active in the 2000s alongside Penny, who looked back on their special moments.

Penny Lebyane talks about Lebo Mathosa

According to ZAlebs, Penny Lebyane remembered Lebo Mathosa, who passed away 16 years ago. In the video, the actress talked about her fondest memories of Lebo and expressed that she still has not completely gotten over her death. She said:

"We got into this game as girls, with girls like Lebo Mathosa in music and I, me doing my radio thing. And our worlds collided literally. I don't want to release her, it's been so many years that she's been gone and that is very clear. But it is still heart sore, it is still a stolen moment"

Penny looked back on the various encounters she had with Lebo. Penny described how they went to events together and even shopping. Penny told a heartwarming story of them having matching clothes and whips.

"She drove her RAV, I drove my green RAV, and those RAVs were known. you know people like Oskido say things like 'once upon a time in this town there were girls running this town, Branda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, the only one that's left is Penny Lebyane."

A netizen commented on the touching video, saying they will never forget Lebo Mathosa. Lebo is on Mzansi's mind as online users often tweet that they think about her.

@MthiyaneVV wrote:

"She will always be missed, her music legacy stays on and it will stay for centuries. Cannot believe she departed at only 29 years."

@XolileMabuta tweeted:

I miss Lebo Mathosa."

@LivySeboko said:

"Lebo Mathosa. I’m still healing. Our STAR was taken away from us."

@Moxice1 commented:

"You come a long way, that's true."

@ItsMbasa wrote:

"KB and Lebo Mathosa really reminds me of my late queer cousin who used to visit us and live with us every now & again. I hope they are resting in peace."

@SimplyChuene tweeted:

"I’m not okay. I miss Lebo Mathosa."

