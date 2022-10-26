South Africans applauded a woman on her bin-washing business, to which peeps gave her a lot of kudos for

South Africans really love a feel-good story, and a woman who runs her own bin-washing business is the type that peeps love.

Mzansi peeps praised a woman for running a bin-washing business and felt motivated. Images: Super Clean Wheelie/ Facebook

The business in question is named Super Clean Wheelie, and Briefly News also gave the hardworking woman a shout-out on social media. Refentse Sekgaolela celebrated the two-year anniversary of the company's inception.

On the first anniversary of her hustle, she introduced a mobile car wash option to it with multiple ways of washing different types of cars. Refentse uses a power washing machine to do the job and seems to operate it by herself.

A hustle like hers is necessary for a country like South Africa. work opportunities are scarce, and the unemployment rate sits stubbornly high, so getting money through creative ad legal means is the next best thing.

Peeps across Mzansi only had positivity to share on the Facebook post with the lady and commended her hard work. See the comments below:

Angela Bianca Mphana said

"I respect your hustle girl ❤"

Mangaliso Simelane mentioned:

"Wow, that's great not going around looking for a rich husband hustle for yourself cc big up."

Isaac Ngqwele commented:

"Our government officials I hope they see posts like this one, it's not nice to see our young sister's doing things like that."

Brenda Nuku Mnguni posted:

"May God bless and multiply your hustle Queen."

Sani Charles Gandre shared:

"Any income nothing is too big, and nothing is too small."

Kereemang Maseloane said:

"Beauty and brains You go girl all the best."

Edgar-Earl Ntlemeza mentioned:

"I hope our slay Queens are watching. Salt eaters "

Lerato Selokela posted:

"I salute u girl god bless u"

