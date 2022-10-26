One strong powerhouse of a woman from Limpopo is setting social media ablaze after publishing a book intended to help victims of gender-based violence (GBV)

The multifaceted Thapelo Mokhonto is also a motivational speaker and health activist despite only being 24 years old

In a Facebook post by Briefly News that honoured the dedicated young author, many expressed pride in the inspiring lady

An inspiring woman from Limpopo has published a book, which she hopes will help people who have been victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

The multifaceted lady is only 24 years old and has already achieved so much, functioning as a health activist and motivational speaker. How amazing!

Thapelo Mokhonto went through a lot when she was younger and wants to help those facing GBV. Image: Thapelo Mokhonto/Facebook.

Source: UGC

book is entitled: Don’t fall to crack but to conquer, with her work based on real-life experiences she had with abuse during childhood, Ava's publishers wrote.

The young lady has also been honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, which read:

“A female powerhouse published her own book at the age of 24. The young author wrote her book intending to help victims of GBV.

“She is not only an author, but also a health activist and motivational speaker. It's so awesome to see women doing great things!”

Have a look at the post:

Many netizens were incredibly inspired by her remarkable work and the intention behind her book.

GBV is a massive problem in South Africa, and we certainly hope her book will be able to help those in need.

Here are some of the most engaging online reactions to her work:

Cassper Thabang said:

“All the blessings, sis. God bless you so much.”

Cathy Els added:

“Well done.”

Lerato Phakoe reacted:

“Congratulations, sis.”

