Zola Hashatsi is still dealing with his friend Kuli Roberts' passing, and he took to social media to share how he feels

The TV personality remembered his beloved peer in the TV industry, Kuli, on his birthday when he shared a picture of them

Zola looked back on the time he spent with Kuli as he expressed his sadness that she was no longer alive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zola Hashatsi was close to Kuli Roberts before he died. The media personality was a South African pop culture icon who is sorely missed.

Zola Hashatsi could not help but think about Kuli Roberts, even on his special day. Image: Instagram/@zola_hashatsi/Getty Images/Kuli Robert

Source: UGC

Zola looked back on their precious moments together. Fans commented with words of comfort and birthday wishes for him.

Kuli Roberts, dearly loved by Zola Hashatsi

Zola celebrated his birthday but also remembered his friend, Kuli Roberts. The TV presenter shared a post about Kuli on his 35th birthday. Zola said that he constantly thinks about Kuli and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Dear Kuli Roberts I honestly wish you were still alive. I would drive to you, and we would watch a @whitneyhouston DVD yes, I said DVD, dammit and feed you grapes as we celebrate my birthday. I'm still not over you."

The post got attention as fans wished Zola a happy birthday. Netizens encouraged him to hold onto his fond memories of the late Kuli.

@mbulelokatise_official commented:

"Happy birthday, Hashman."

@tumilambert commented:

"Happy birthday Zola. Many more returns broer."

@marvelous_mbali_5011 commented:

"Happy Birthday."

@cbs_vandermbatha commented:

"Happy birthday, Zola. Hold on to thoe beautiful memories as you create more. May all that you work so hard for come your way. Be blessed."

@pirmiirmi commented:

"Oh I feel you! I shed many years and many tears!"

@sthembile_fit commented:

"Happy birthday many more years to come."

@queenbangi commented:

"Happy birthday and God bless."

HHP's widow shares rapper's 1st BET freestyle in honour of late hubby's birthday

Briefly News previously reported that HHP died years ago, and his widow, Lerato Sengadi, reflected on her favourite memory of him. HHP's death was sad for the country.

Lerato Sengadi shared a clip of her husband for what would be his birthday. She penned a sweet message to the late rapper in honour of his special day.

TimesLIVE reported that HHP got some from Lerato, who took to social media to share her favourite memory of her late rapper husband. She showed off HHP at the first BET Africa Cypher in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News