Zola Mhlongo reminded everyone that she is an absolute stunner by playing dressing up for kid's special day

The media personality dressed up like the iconic American rapper Lil Kim and explained her choice of the costume

The people could not stop raving about how gorgeous Zola looked and her very accurate portrayal of the legendary musician

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zola Mhlongo got into the Halloween spirit to celebrate her kid with Prince Kaybee. The radio personality showed off her beauty with a Lil Kim tribute.

Zola Mhlongo showed fans she's as hot as ever by showing out in her Lil Kim costume. Image: Instagram/@zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

People could not stop complimenting Zola on how great she looked. The TV star is flourishing after rumours about her relationship with Prince Kaybee.

Zola Mhlongo sizzling hot as Lil Kim

Zola Mhlongo is the mother of Prince Kaybee's child, and she was in the headlines over cheating allegations. The actress paid the media no mind as she recently focused on their son's first birthday. The star dressed up as Lil Kim for her son, who she referred to as Biggie.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zola captioned the picture saying:

"Had to channel my inner Lil Kim to honour my invite to Biggie'sparty."

Many of Zola's fans complimented her on her looks. People were also impressed by how accurate her depiction of Lil Kim was. Others wished Kaybee and Zola's son a happy birthday.

@NgoakoMabale commented:

"Finer, you did your best."

@Londy_Mazwide_ commented:

"So beautiful in an out."

@ClarissaMfeka commented:

"Why are you so pretty?"

@MarcWorldWide commented:

You nailed it!

@YvetteSibambo_ commented:

"Umlilo[Fire]"

@JessicaNhleko commented:

"Ncoooh My Zee am so happy…Aunty has to make up for that year-old gift."

"She's flawless": Prince Kaybee raves over Minnie Dlamini's banging body

Briefly News previously reported that after Minnie Dlamini dropped swimsuit pics, she got dragged over her looks without makeup.

Trollspoked fun at her body and claimed that she lost her hotness factor. Some online users body-shamed her.

Prince Kaybee took to Twitter and stood up for Minnie. The bully @Cash_Graphics sparked everything by posting pictures and asking what happened to Minnie Dlamini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News