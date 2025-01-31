Social media users unearthed an old picture of Musa Mseleku and his wife, MaYeni

The controversial polygamist was praised for choosing stunning wives after fans saw how MaYeni looked back in the day

However, others pitied her for seemingly settling for polygamy, saying she could have done better for herself

Netizens gushed over MaYeni's ageless beauty and bashed Musa Mseleku's character. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

A throwback picture of Musa Mseleku and MaYeni is making the rounds online, and people said he doesn't deserve her.

Fan uncovers old Musa Mseleku photo

As viewers settle into the new season of Uthando Nesthembu, many continue to critique Musa Mseleku and his clan, from their characters to the family dynamics.

Having recently introduced a fifth wife into the mix, Twitter (X) user Judette_ uncovered a photo from the past showing both Mseleku and his wife, MaYeni.

The picture, said to be from the early 2000s, sees the couple in their younger days posing for the camera while wearing matching black and turquoise outfits.

The poster emphasised MaYeni's beauty, saying the Mseleku wife's good looks never faded:

"MaYeni has always had an insane face card."

Here's what Mzansi said about Musa Mseleku and MaYeni's picture

Peeps raved over their fave, MaYeni's ageless beauty while bashing Mseleku and their family dynamics:

uNomalungelo said:

"One thing about him, all his wives are gorgeous."

ROHRHO wrote:

"I'm judging her. With a face like that, she allowed a man who looked like that put her in isithembu."

Oratiwe16 posted:

"A beautiful heart too. Musa did her dirty, but I hope my fave does heal."

Senvmile

"These people are old! Why would someone born in 2002 want to insert themselves here?"

KhayeBhengu said:

"Musa Mseleku's wives are extremely beautiful, yet he's a horrible person. He does not deserve not one of them."

petro_africa bashed Mseleku:

"You can see from that big head that he only knows polygamy."

