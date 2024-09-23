It looks like Nkosazana Daughter was caught lacking after being spotted in the same outfit at two different gigs

The Amapiano singer rocked two separate events and had Mzansi criticising her fashion sense

Meanwhile, others defended her for repeating her clothes, saying it was an economic indicator

Nkosazana Daughter was trolled for wearing the same outfit at two separate events. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter was called out after she was spotted wearing the same outfit at two different events.

Nkosazana Daughter dragged over her outfit

Mzansi is once again on Nkosazana Daughter's case about her outfit choices, but this time, she was criticised for repeating her clothes.

The Amaphutha hitmaker was caught lacking when she performed at two different events and wore the same outfit, something that is uncommon among musicians and performers.

In a spicy post by Musa Khawula, the gossipmonger dragged Nkosazana for not changing her clothes for the DStv Delicious Festival and the U4rea Festival even though both events happened on 21 September 2024:

"Nkosazana Daughter opted to wear the same outfit for both festivals to perform the same songs."

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's outfit

Netizens trolled the singer for repeating her clothes, while others criticised her fashion sense:

I_am_Bucie said:

"Such a beautiful girl with a bad fashion sense."

big_SAUCEEY wrote:

"The economy is bad for all of us."

sahrtengbeh dragged Nkosazana Daughter:

"She's not the best performer either."

Meanwhile, others seemed more understanding, saying Nkosazana was saving her money:

StHonorable wrote:

"She's saving her clothes and soup money."

Buju_boo said:

"I'm happy for her. We'd rather have this than hear about how she owes designers money. She must wear the same so she can buy more houses."

Imperfect_Sthe defended Nkosazana:

"But chomi, they all do the repetitions of their clothes nje!"

