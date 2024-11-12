Up-and-coming singer Amanda Mankayi spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her latest offering, Sizophumelela

The musician, who hails all the way from the Eastern Cape, channelled her personal experiences to deliver a powerful anthem

Amanda Mankayi touched on her early life, which began in the church, the hindrances she faced and how she overpowered them to deliver this soulful masterpiece

Fueled by powerful themes of victory, resilience, and determination, Amanda Mankayi's new song, Sizophumelela, should be every hustler's and dreamer's anthem.

Amanda Mankayi's 'Sizophumelela' is a testament to her unshakable belief in succeeding. Image: amanda_mankayi

Source: Instagram

Amanda Mankayi speaks to Briefly News on her journey

Aspiring Eastern Cape artist Amanda Mankayi is currently basking in the success of her latest single, Sizophumelela. Loosely translated to "We will succeed," the song serves as a testament to how clinging to one's belief can bear fruitful results and triumph.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the award-winning Afro-soul singer shared how her upbringing shaped her artistic approach to music. Like some artists, her journey began in a church where she realised her passion for music. She boldly affirmed that music is her calling.

"My message is one of endurance, inner strength, and unyielding faith in God," the rising star said.

However, it was not an easy path to success as Amanda faced her share of tribulations.

"The inspiration behind Sizophumelela springs from deeply personal experiences. In the song, I reflect on the struggles that often characterize our generation: discouragement, setbacks, and the frustration of doors closed by those who promise to support, only to retract it at critical moments. I have encountered people snatching opportunities, even going so far as to block my path."

Amanda's hope for her listeners

As a firm believer in dreams coming true, Amanda hopes people resonate with her music and learn from her experiences. The singer hopes to connect with her audience by offering a sense of direction.

“I hope people take away the messages, the lessons from my story, and even find answers to their prayers through my music.”

Who is Amanda outside of music

Amanda Mankayi aims for relatability, which is reflected in her music, which mirrors her personal life. Like the majority of South Africans, Mankayi said she lives an ordinary life with normal, everyday struggles.

"My authenticity makes my music a comforting reminder to others that, no matter the obstacles, Sizophumelela—we will succeed!" she exclaimed.

Below is a snippet of Amanda's latest offering, which has received rave reviews from her listeners.

Source: Briefly News