South Africans were once again in stitches after discovering Dr Rebecca Malope's real name

The legendary gospel singer's name had many baffled once they figured out that it was just a stage name

Mzansi is firing shots at Malope for fooling South Africans for this long, saying she had some explaining to do

Dr Rebecca Malope’s real name had fans in stitches. Images: dr_rebeccamalope

Peeps are losing their minds after finding out that Dr Rebecca Malope's name is not really her real name!

What is Dr Rebecca Malope's real name?

Social media is buzzing after peeps discovered that Dr Rebecca Malope's name is merely a stage name.

With over three decades in the music industry, the charismatic gospel singer has touched many hearts with her soothing music that has transcended generations.

So it was a huge surprise to a young Twitter (X) user, BantuMthabela_ when he discovered that the Ngibe Muhle Nami hitmaker's name isn't in fact Rebecca to begin with despite thousands of people knowing her by that name.

Batsogile Lovederia Malope began her career in the mid-1980s as a pop star and seemingly adopted the name Rebecca as a stage name, and it stuck:

"Haibo nina! I just learned that Dr Rebecca Malope's real name isn't Rebecca!"

South Africans react to Dr Rebecca Malope's name

Netizens are in stitches at the discovery and can't believe they'd been duped for years by the famous gospel sensation:

nqabile_ unravelled:

"My whole life has been a lie!"

MsTeedoh said:

"I feel so betrayed!"

ElRamohlale trolled the singer:

"If my name was Lovederia, I would change my name too."

LimpopoDaddy posted:

"So she's not a real PhD, and she's not a real Rebecca? Somebody call Enigma."

SibuleleMasese wrote:

"My mother should never find out; it will ruin her."

