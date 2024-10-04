The South African sports super fan Mama Joy revealed that she will be joining the convoy to visit Senzo Meyiwa's family

The super fan posted an old picture of herself and the late goalkeeper on social media, sharing that she would be a part of the convoy

Many netizens flooded the comment section with speculation that she might want to go back to Orlando Pirates as their superfan

The South African sports super fan Mama Joy Chauke recently made headlines on social media once again.

Mama Joy joins convoy to Senzo Meyiwa's family

The South African super fan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke became the talk of the town after she shared multiple content of her exploring Soweto with her man Papa Joy on social media.

The recently engaged Mama Joy shared on her Twitter (X) page that she will join the convoy to visit the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's family in Umlazi, Durban, on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

She wrote:

"May your soul continue to rest in Peace, Mfanaka. Only God knows Why. I love you ⁦@orlandopirates."

Netizens react to Mama Joy's post

Shortly after Mama Joy shared her post on social media, many netizens weighed in on it, as some speculated that she might be thinking of returning to Orlando Pirates as their super fan. See some of the comments below:

@KingbNdlovu commented:

"I know you miss home."

@mtshiyo_yamkela wrote:

"Mna shame I understand; there's no active account on Senzo's name, so she tagged the closest account to him. It's not like she, you know?"

@LamolaSir responded:

"Please stay where you are."

@ThapeloBosiu mentioned:

"I've long said this before: Just come back home. Home will always be where the heart is. And the good thing about home is that you are always welcome no matter what."

@ZandileClock questioned:

"Are you coming back home?"

@Amma88 said:

"Justice for Senzo!"

Mama Joy shows off her new ring

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy could officially be off the market after she showed off some bling from her mother-in-law.

From romantic sightseeing and sweet gifts to spending time with her partner and his mother, Chauke appeared to be on cloud nine.

