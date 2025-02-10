Kendrick Lamar dominated the Super Bowl Halftime Show, performing hits including his Drake diss track, Not Like Us , which fired shots at the Canadian rapper

Drake responded to Kendrick’s Grammy wins with a hoodie featuring bullet holes and announced a featureless solo album

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some calling Kendrick’s performance legendary and others criticising it as underwhelming

Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered a show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The rapper performed several hits alongside his diss track Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar fired shots at Drake with his 'Not Like Us' performance. Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Erika Goldring/FilmMagic and Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar fires shots at Drake during Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar is trending on social media following his historic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The rapper shocked fans when he fired shots at Drake while performing his popular diss track, Not Like Us.

It seems like Kendrick emerged as the ultimate winner in his rap battle against Drake. The God's Plan rapper reacted to Kendrick's recent Grammy wins by wearing a hoodie with bullet holes at the back. Drake also shocked fans when he announced that he has a solo album without features coming soon.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Kendrick Lamar's performance

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from social media users after Kendrick's historic performance. Some are saying it was one of the worst Super Bowl Halftime performances, while others are praising him for ending Drake's career.

@Asensii20 said:

"Drake officially lost 😭"

@10slay3r commented:

"His only hit song."

@hznrap__ added:

"Kendrick is a Savage , he’s wearing a “A-Minor“ chain 😂☠️"

@BaronOfZLand wrote:

"There's a man who knows he didn't just win, he ended someone's whole career."

@Ghostx__23 said:

"I wonder how it feels as an artist for your biggest moment to be about another man."

@slingshot_not added:

"Saying he "knows they like suing now" is a punch line itself on the biggest stage 😆 🤣"

Kendrick Lamar fired shots at Drake during his Super Bowl Halftime Show. Image: Arturo Holmes/MG23

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News