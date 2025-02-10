Rick Ross' latest moves in South Africa might have been more than just for having a good time

The rapper recently starred in a new epic commercial in collaboration with Pick n Pay, and everyone is talking about it, but sadly, not good things

Mzansi noted the odd pairing and wondered what inspired the unexpected collaboration

Rick Ross' Pick n Pay commercial had social media buzzing. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rick Ross in a grocery commercial? We've officially seen it all, and it looks like the rapper had the time of his life!

Rick Ross partners with local retailer

Now it looks like Rick Ross' back-to-back trips to South Africa were more than just for pleasure after he struck what may be a huge deal.

The rapper is definitely hustlin', and after collaborating with Usimamane, he was later spotted in Pick n Pay's latest commercial.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Now, this explains his recent trip to Cape Town, which is home to the Pick n Pay headquarters!

Rick Ross starred in a Pick n Pay commercial. Image: richforever

Source: Instagram

Performing in a dimly-lit store, the rapper was joined by Mzansi comedian, Schalk Bezuidenhout to promote a massive R100K competition for the store's delivery service, Pick n Pay ASAP.

From swiping his smart shopper card to pushing Schalk all around the store in a trolley, Ross was living in the moment and may have pocketed a massive cheque while performing a remake of DJ Khaled's All I Do Is Win.

Watch the lively commercial below:

Here's what Mzansi said about Rick Ross' commercial

South Africans were in stitches and equally unimpressed by the new advert:

iusgeneris was confused:

"There’s a lot happening in this country. Why is Rick Ross on a Pick n Pay advert?"

Tshepo_Ranko was shocked:

"Who approved this? I can’t believe you guys, man. I genuinely can’t believe you."

Thembeka__ said:

"Pick N Pays are shutting down all over the country, but y'all have money to get Rick Ross on a commercial?"

South African radio personality, Mo Flava, joked:

"It’s not every day that you bump into Rick Ross at a Pick ‘n Pay."

Bokenza1 posted:

"Okay, Rick Ross has to go home now."

Yolanda links up with Rick Ross

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rick Ross' rendezvous with Yolanda Mukondeleli.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant shared more details about what their exciting meet-up was all about.

Source: Briefly News