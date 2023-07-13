Olympia Shields is the younger half-sister of Brooke Shields, an American actress and model. Brooke gained early fame as a child model and appeared in various advertisements and magazine covers. She became a household name in the late 1970s and early 1980s for her roles in films such as Pretty Baby in 1978 and The Blue Lagoon in 1980.

Brooks Bishop and Olympia Shields attend Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Celebrate the 36th Annual Winter Ball at The Breakers on February 3, 2017, in Palm Beach, FL. Photo by Nick Mele

Source: Getty Images

Unlike her older sister Brooke, Olympia Shields did not pursue acting. She took a career in teaching and is a math teacher at Palm Beach Day Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Olympia Shields's profiles and bio

Full name Olympia Shields Gender Female Age Around 41 years (As of 2023) Birthplace New York, United States Country United States of America Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Brooks Bishop College Vanderbilt University Parents Frank Shields & Diana 'Didi' Lippert Profession Mathematics Teacher

How old is Brooke Shields's half-sister?

Olympia Shields's age is unknown, but she is around 41. She was born in New York, United States and holds American nationality. She was raised in a well-to-do family, and her father, Frank Shields, was a businessman. Growing up, Olympia was passionate about helping kids, and during school breaks, she worked summer jobs at a camp for kids with emotional and behavioural disorders.

Olympia and Brooke attend The Tin Building by Jean-Georges Grand Opening at The Tin Building on September 28, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

Olympia Shields's family

Olympia's father is Frank Shields, and her mother is Diana 'Didi' Lippert. She was born to his father's second wife after he divorced Teri, his first wife. Diana had two children, Thomas 'Tom' Gore Auchincloss and Diana Auchincloss Cunningham. After marrying Frank, the pair welcomed Marina, Cristiana, and Olympia, the youngest.

Is Olympia Shields married?

Yes. Olympia met Brooks Bishop while they were still in college and started dating. They tied the knot in April 2017 at the Pink Sands Resort on Harbor Island.

Olympia Shields's education

She attended Palm Beach Day Academy. Later, she enrolled at Vanderbilt University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Special Education and Child Development. Olympia furthered her education, earning a Master of Education in Mathematics from the Boston University Wheelock College of Education & Human Development.

Olympia Shields's career

After her education, Olympia worked as a mathematics teacher, gaining extensive field experience. In 2012, she became the Chair of the Mathematics Department at Stephen Gaynor School. In 2015, she left her job at the New York City school to teach mathematics at Palm Beach Day Academy, her alma mater.

Brooke Shields

How old is the actress Brooke Shields? Brooke Shields is an American actress and model. She was born on May 31, 1965, in New York City. She is 58 years as of 2023.

Brooke attends TIME's 2nd Annual Women of the Year Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Brooke Shields's career

Shields began her career as a child model and gained prominence in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Shields debuted in the controversial film Pretty Baby in 1978, where she played the role of a child prostitute. The film attracted significant attention and sparked debates about using young actors in such explicit roles.

In addition to her film career, Shields has appeared in various television shows. One of her most well-known roles was in the sitcom Suddenly Susan between 1996 to 2000, where she played the lead character.

Outside of her acting career, Shields has authored several books, including memoirs and children's books.

Who married Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to professional tennis player Andre Agassi. They got married on April 19, 1997, in a private ceremony. However, their marriage faced challenges, and they eventually divorced in April 1999.

Shields's second marriage was to screenwriter and television producer Chris Henchy. They tied the knot on April 4, 2001, and have been together ever since. They have two daughters together, named Rowan and Grier.

Actress Brooke and Chris Henchy attend the 2015 Bow Wow Meow Ball at the Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons on August 15, 2015, in Wainscott, New York. Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

Who is Brooke Shields's brother?

Brooke has a half-brother, Thomas Gore Auchincloss Jr., from her father's second marriage to Diana 'Didi' Lippert. Details about his whereabouts have not been provided.

Does Brooke Shields have a relationship with her sisters?

Yes, Brooke has a close relationship with her sisters. She has been vocal about the importance of family and the strong bond she shares with her sisters.

Brooke Shields's movies and TV shows

Brooke Shields has appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout her career. Here are some notable ones she has appeared in:

1978: Pretty Baby

1980: The Blue Lagoon

1981: Endless Love

1983: Sahara

1984: The Muppets Take Manhattan

1989: Brenda Starr

1992: Running Wild

1999: The Bachelor

2010: Furry Vengeance

2013: The Hot Flashes

What is Olympia Shields's net worth?

Olympia's net worth has not been shared online. Brooke Shields's net worth is estimated at $40 million. She derives her wealth from her successful acting career.

Above is all you need to know about Olympia Shields and Brooke Shields. Olympia is a mathematics teacher, and her work ethic is admirable. Her role model is her late father, who taught her the need to be grounded, have a solid moral character and the importance of family.

READ ALSO: Iliza Schlesinger's husband, Noah Galuten: Age, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Noah Galuten. Who is he? Noah Galuten is an American food blogger, chef and writer best known as Iliza Shlesinger's husband. Iliza, a renowned comedian, actress, and TV host, was the 2008 winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Galuten has worked as a food critic for the LA Weekly, writing restaurant reviews and covering the local dining scene. He has also written for other publications such as Bon Appétit and Los Angeles Magazine.

Source: Briefly News