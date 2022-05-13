Teachers are among the most essential individuals in anyone's life. They shape your mind and lay a solid foundation for your future career path. But how much do teachers earn in SA in 2022? Join us as we uncover their earnings.

How much do teachers get paid in South Africa? That is one of the many questions you may ask yourself if you want to pursue a teaching career. How much do teachers earn in South Africa in rands? Keep reading to discover the teachers' salary in South Africa in 2021 per month, plus how it has changed in 2022.

How much do teachers earn in Mzansi?

The value of a teacher is priceless. They are the foundation upon which all the careers in society blossom. Without them, most professionals like doctors, police officers, financial consultants, and so forth would be missing.

In light of this, you would justify their earnings and expect them to be earning salaries that allow them to lead comfortable lives. But is this the case? Is it worth becoming a teacher in South Africa?

Well, the answers to this are highly influenced by their earnings. So how much do school teachers get paid in South Africa? Let us find out!

How much does a teacher get per month in South Africa?

The average monthly salary for such a professional in South Africa is R 11, 330. However, the pay varies on many factors, such as their experience, the institutions they work for, city, and education level. Therefore, let us analyze the educators' pay based on these factors.

How much do entry-level teachers earn in South Africa?

An entry-level primary school educator with less than 1-year of experience earns an average of R147, 397 based on 150 salaries. That is inclusive of bonuses, tips, and overtime pay.

How much does a primary teacher earn in South Africa per month?

An early career primary school educator with experience of 1 to 4 years earns R164,927 based on 824 salaries. However, an educator with 5 to 9 years of experience makes an average total compensation of R206,199 based on 371 salaries.

An experienced primary school educator with 10 to 19 years of experience makes a total compensation of R240,471 based on 277 salaries. Those with more than 20 years of experience earn a total compensation of R271,568.

Government teachers' salaries in South Africa

The average salary for a government educator in Mzansi is R135 per hour or R264,000 per year. An entry-level educator starts with pay of R210, 000 per year, while the most experienced ones earn up to R840,000 per year.

Temporary teacher salary

How much does a teacher earn in South Africa? Well, an early career substitute educator, K-12 with 1 to 4 years of experience in SA, earns an average of R45, 000 based on 9 salaries. That includes overtime pay, tips, and bonuses. Those with over 20 years of experience and in their late career earn an average total of R262,449.

How much does a Grade R teacher earn?

The average pay for a Grade R educator in Mzansi is R7, 190 gross per month, roughly R86, 300 gross per year. Unfortunately, the figure is 69% lower than South Africa's national average salary.

How much does a teacher with a bachelor's degree earn in South Africa?

The earnings of an educator in Mzansi also vary depending on whether they hold a bachelor's degree. Additionally, the pay of an educator with a bachelor's degree varies depending on their job title. Here is an overview of their current average wage per annum depending on their job title:

A primary school teacher: R191, 298

High school teacher: R222, 987

Preschool teacher (without special education): R110, 749

Headteacher: R242, 225

What kind of teachers are in demand in South Africa?

If you are interested in pursuing a teaching profession in Mzansi, you would want to specialize in the highly demanded areas. So what subjects are in the most demand? The following subjects are expected to increase their demand by 2030:

English as a Second Language (ESL)

Social Studies

Science

Special Education

Mathematics

How much do teachers earn in South Africa in 2022? The average salary for an educator in Mzansi is R 11,330 per month. However, the pay varies depending on the institution one works for, their experience, certifications, and city.

