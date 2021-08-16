Traffic Cop colleges: fees, requirements, subjects, required skills, careers

Do Traffic Officers go for special training? Yes. There are several Traffic Cop colleges in South Africa to help these valuable people in our society enforce the rules and signs of the road so that all users (pedestrians and motorists) are safe.

A South African officer controlling traffic. Photo by Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Traffic cops make sure that the roads are safe and that there is a free flow of traffic. To be efficient and effective at this work, you require special qualifications from one of the government-approved Traffic Cop colleges in the country. Here is everything you need to know about these institutions, including the requirements to join, charges, subjects, and careers.

Traffic Cop colleges South Africa

What colleges offer Traffic Police? There are 14 Traffic Colleges or Metro Police Academies authorized by the Minister of Transport. However, to enrol, you must meet the requirements specified.

Requirements and skills

What qualifications do you need to be a Traffic Cop? You need to have a combination of the right skills and meet the specified requirements to enrol in any Traffic College to become a Traffic Officer in South Africa. The requirements are:

Be a South African

Be a Grade 12 or its equivalent NQF level 4

Have no criminal record

Have a Medical Certificate that allows you to do strenuous activities

Should not be older than 35 years

Have a Code B driving Licence (manual transmission)

Be employed or appointed, permanently or on contract, as a trainee by a Provincial Government, a Municipality, or a Government Agency.

Note that even if you study Traffic Management-related courses at various FET Colleges or Universities, they only give you an advantage when Authorities advertise the Traffic Police post.

Traffic Cop colleges

If you meet the above requirements and posses the skills mentioned, you qualify to be employed as a Traffic Trainee or Officer and can receive relevant training. You must receive training at a fully registered, accredited, and approved institution in terms of the National Road Traffic Act. Here is the complete list with location and contact details, organized alphabetically:

Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training College in Pretoria, Gauteng- (012) 372 8000 Cape Town Metro Police Academy in Cape Town, Western Cape-(021) 447 2366 Durban Metro Police Department Academy in Durban, KZN- (031) 701 0462 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Academy in Springs, Gauteng - (011) 812 8700 Gene Louw Traffic Training College in Cape Town, Western Cape- (021) 983 1501 Johannesburg Metro Police in Johannesburg, Gauteng- (011) 429 5010 KZN Traffic Training College in Pietermaritzburg, KZN- (033) 394 0202 Lengau Traffic Training College in Bloemfontein, Free State- (051) 409 0444 Limpopo Traffic Training College in Polokwane, Limpopo- (015) 967 0467 Mangaung Traffic Training College in Bloemfontein, Free State- (051) 412 8100 Matjhabeng Traffic Training College in Welkom, Free State-(051) 876 2224 Mpumalanga Traffic Training College in Hazyview, Mpumalanga- 013 766 7292 Port Elizabeth Traffic Training College in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape- (041) 390 4501 Tshwane Metro Police Department Academy in Pretoria, Gauteng- (012) 358 0005

How long is Traffic Officer training?

A Traffic Officer’s course takes one year. However, a refresher course for the officers depends on the client's request.

How to become a Metro Police officer

Cape Town Metro Police car. Photo by Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Metro Police Officers train as Traffic Officers and on specific duties of Police Officers. Therefore, to become a Metro Police Officer, you should be a trained and registered Traffic Officer. Also, Metro Police Officers concentrate on crime prevention and the enforcement of municipal by-laws.

Traffic College fees

The Local or Provincial Authorities usually pay the training fee to the Traffic Colleges; therefore, trainees should not pay any individual to secure space at a Traffic Training College. This should be done electronically. Also, trainees receive a monthly stipend from their employers. Note that the course fees are subject to change annually as per Provincial Treasury regulations.

Traffic Officer career

Municipal and Provincial Traffic Officers (Provincial Inspectors) perform roles within their specific boundaries. Their work involves spending most of their working hours outdoors on the roads, patrolling in motorcars, motorcycles, or on foot. However, they also spend time in courtrooms and offices doing administrative duties.

Besides controlling movement on the road and enforcing road traffic signs and rules, provincial inspectors inspect vehicles for roadworthiness and ensure users comply with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, National Land Transport Act, and National Road Traffic Act.

How much does a Traffic Cop earn in South Africa?

The average salary for traffic officer jobs as of 20th July 2021 is R11,400 per month in South Africa. The city that pays the highest Traffic Cop salary is Krugersdorp, Gauteng, which pays their officers about R18,000 per month.

Members of the South African Police Service, Cape Town Metro Police. Photo: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Traffic officers help save lives by ensuring that people obey road rules, thus, minimizing the number of accidents. It is, therefore, important to go through any of the Traffic Cop colleges above to get the correct knowledge to perform the work appropriately. If you qualify, consider your location, then fill the Traffic College application form 2021 today to begin your career.

READ ALSO: How to check if you have outstanding traffic fines in 2021

Briefly.co.za published how to check if you have outstanding traffic fines in 2021.

When you defy any road rule, you must face the consequences either by going to jail or paying the given charges.

Source: Briefly.co.za