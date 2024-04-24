Coach Rulani Mokwena said he is exhausted and feeling unappreciated despite his efforts with Mamelodi Sundowns

Mokwena mentioned that the team has a demanding schedule and the behind-the-scenes work often goes unnoticed

Mokwena said he finds strength in the support of the club and players and acknowledged their encouragement amid challenging times

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena voiced his frustration about his hard work not being appreciated. Image: @coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Rulani Mokwena, didn't hold back as he revealed the emotional toll of his demanding role.

Rulani Mokwena gets candid

Following a recent victory against Sekhukhune United, Mokwena complained about exhaustion and not being appreciated for his hard work.

Despite the club's success, Mokwena said he feels his contributions are overlooked, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

“I don’t feel appreciated. I don’t think the amount of investment and sacrifice we give is appreciated. It affects me because I am human and I am not afraid to say it because sometimes to speak about your weaknesses is a good thing."

However, he gave Sundowns credit for its unwavering support and giving him the strength to persevere.

Football fans weigh in

Mokwena's candid revelation sparked a range of reactions from football fans on social media.

See some comments below:

Zandise Mgash Sobantu said:

"That's what happens when you excel in a small team. Mara mna coach I appreciate you, and hope you win the champion's league."

Paul Faku stated:

"This guy must focus on his work it's too early for him to expect people to praise him."

Leketi Manas mentioned:

"You're being appreciated, you get paid, bonuses. You even went to the World Cup at the expense of the team."

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa wrote:

"Even Pitso was not appreciated it's part of life baba. Do your job to the utmost best. History will judge you as the most successful coach in the PSL."

Netshamudzinga Romeo stated:

"Rulani must be crazy, he is not coaching the national team so he must be appreciated by Sundowns supporters. "

Qhawe Nxumalo added:

"Rulani is really childish but I guess this proves that he still needs time to understand that he doesn't need to be appreciated because we all see and recognise his hard work. "

Mokwena blasts Esperance for negative tactics

In another article, Briefly News reported that despite losing 1-0 to Esperance on Saturday, 20 April 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena still believes his side is better.

Mokwena challenged journalists after the defeat to Esperance. Mokwena challenged journalists after the defeat to Esperance, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News