Mthandeni sang the South African national anthem and gave it his own twist by singing it in Maskandi

Nicknamed Igcokama Elisha, Mthandeni skipped some parts of the national anthem, especially the Sesotho verse

Mzansi was amused by this, and they showed him love, others trolled him for not knowing the entire anthem

Mthandeni raised a few eyebrows after his recent performance. The chart-topper sang the South African national anthem in a rather unusual way.

Mthandeni sang the South African national anthem in Maskandi. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

SA national anthem sang in Maskandi

During a recent performance, Paris hitmaker, Mthandeni, did his own version of the South African national anthem. As he headed to the stage, Mthandeni Maskandified the anthem.

The video circulated all over TikTok, and X user @sanelengcobo_ re-shared it with the caption:

"I just saw a TikTok of a Maskandified version of the national anthem. Zulu people kill me."

Mzansi reacts to Mthandeni's hilarious video

Mthandeni was nicknamed Igcokama Elisha for a reason. Netizens were mostly amused by the fact that he skipped some parts of the national anthem, which is sung in Sesotho.

The general reactions to the video were of love.

@luyanda_dmn:

"Mans skipped the entire complicated Sotho part and went straight to “O se Boloke yeyeee”

@Leig_h99:

"So embarrassing."

@DeesseRudigan:

"Love it! Zulu swag all day!"

@gistwhere

"Lmao they are not serious people please."

@XUFFLER:

"Sounds like Intaba YaseDubai."

@1Thu2:

"What's going on in South Africa?"

@Usisipho_N:

"In my next lifetime I wanna be Zulu."

@ReaDaSoul:

"These guys are special."

@vnthonyxwolf:

"I bet he skipped the Afrikaans part too."

@reaschwarz:

"I love amaZulu with all my heart. What is this honestly?"

Mthandeni and Khuzani banned from entering inaugural Mother of All Maskandi Festival

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi stars Mthandeni and Khuzani were restricted from entering the highly-anticipated inaugural Mother of All Maskandi Festival. This was an effort to give other Maskandi artists a chance to win.

The organiser of the competition, Eric Ngobe, said that though Mthandeni and Khuzani won't participate, they will be there to perform at the festival, but just won't enter.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News