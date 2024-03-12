Former Sundowns player Lungisani Ndlela now works as a prison warden in Mpumalanga

The former Bafana Bafana striker had Mzansi beaming with pride, and many peeps lauded Ndlela for a positive life story

Other peeps took a swipe at former soccer players who never saw it as a necessity to carve stable careers after football

Not every soccer player has a success story outside of soccer. Lungusani Ndlela is one of the few soccer stars who trends for making it outside the soccer pitch.

The former Sundowns player Lungisani Ndlela has a career in correctional services. Image: @hobo_group, Touchline via Getty Images

Lungisani Ndlela works as a warden

A picture of former Sundowns star Lungisani Ndlela in his correctional services uniform has gone viral. He now works as a prison warden in Mpumalanga,

Ndlela has amassed notable success in the soccer industry, and his performance speaks for itself. On X, @hobo_group shared a picture of him in his work uniform, standing with a colleague.

Mzansi lauds Ndlela

The former Bafana Bafana striker had people beaming with pride and garnered a lot of praise for his positive life journey. Other peeps took a swipe at other former soccer players who are now asking for people to assist financially and are struggling.

@AphaneJerry:

"And then there's a former sundowns player there in Tembisa, who wants everyone to feel sorry for him."

@I_am_Bucie:

"Good for him, hey at least he’s not hungry or on a drug somewhere out in the world."

@KingNema_Jnr:

"That's wonderful. At least he is earning a salary."

@Davidzaga_:

"Should been a millionaire but he gave his money to Gold diggers."

@Sandiso__N:

"Does SA footballers get financial literacy."

@RichBlackWidow:

"Great career choice."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"I am proud of him, this life no balance."

@MalumeRichie

"Learn or parish. Women won’t be around forever."

@BuhleMahlangu14:

"Ow this is nice good for him."

@Jay_Moyana:

"He has been at Witbank correctional center for years now."

