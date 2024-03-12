An entertaining video of a young boy showing off his outfit has been doing the rounds online

The boy humorously displayed a R16.99 PEP price tag, which was actually for accessories, attached to his jeans

Mzansi netizens were amused by the boy's confidence and cheap price tag "flex", leaving many laughing

A little boy had SA netizens laughing out loud after flexing his outfit and PEP price tag. Image: @lisa_benama

One little boy has won over the admiration of scores of Mzansi netizens after he was seen confidently flexing his outfit.

Little boy shows off PEP price tag on outfit

A TikTok video posted by @lisa_benama shows the boy wearing a jacket and denim jeans as he hilariously shows off a R16, 99 PEP price tag, which was actually for accessories, attached to his trousers.

Mzansi amused by the boy's drip

Many netizens reacted with laughter and funny comments to the post as they admired the boy's confidence. Some joked about the cheap price tag and how the boy had pride in it and his drip.

fikiefikilciousma said:

"Iskhothane ."

Lu_NgeLo745 replied:

"Le genge eSwenka kakhul iyaPhuziswa, nabu ubufakaz."

SiphoZwide_45 said:

"Ugqoke isinkwa sonke."

Thobeka Dube said:

"Amagalelo akho Mshana ‍."

Sithandiwemacae wrote:

"Finally sesi naye king womswenko. Umnikazi wendwangu. Umudli wokotini iqhawe ."

BORAH reacted:

"Sekuvele kwaswenkeka ngephutha."

Gugu_nxumal joked:

"16k lapho mshana."

TOthabile replied:

"Yizinja ma ndonda phuma emabhozeni."

sparklyn replied:

"The confidence,uyasho ukuthi ngeke bam yenze nex❤️."

Enhle Lokothwayo responded:

"Into eqala iqede."

