A woman named Mandisa Yolanda Ndlazi took to social media to speak up on a matter that is close to her heart

In a TikTok video, Mandisa can be heard reprimanding people who think it is appropriate to take videos or photos at funerals to post online

She advised people to be more considerate and respectful, a message that has resonated with many netizens

A woman criticised the act of taking videos or photos at funerals to post on social media. Image: @yolandamandyndlaz

One Mzansi woman has called for people to be more respectful when it comes to taking content in certain settings or events.

Woman addresses people who take content at funerals

TikTokker Mandisa Yolanda Ndlazi posted a video where she can be heard advising people against taking content at funerals.

She said it seems as though some people have taken their 'content creation' and need to share everything on their social media platforms, a little too far.

Mandisa said that taking photos or videos of the casket and funeral proceedings was unacceptable.

"Guys let’s have respect," Mandisa said in her video caption.

Woman's message resonates with netizens

Many netizens in the comments section agreed with Mandisa's sentiments, saying that many people had lost touch with being respectful and sensitive in specific settings such as funerals or even when visiting a sick person in the hospital.

Misspearl___ replied:

"Taking photos of people crying ."

cyphoM29 replied:

"mhlampe bazokuzwa wena sebesihlule."

MaDuyaza❤️ commented:

"You're so right. Its the same as taking photos of someone ill in hospital, so wrong."

Xoli_S commented:

"When kwenziwa umsebenzi and ushutha umsamo nezimfihlo zomndeni."

amahle.sitholee responded:

"Omw I didn’t know that people do that. You guys are really doing too much now."

Gugu_nxumal wrote:

"Aibo laba ngize ngimangale bandla uzoyibuka leyo video bese wenzani."

Bianca said:

"Yaz akunankinga ukushutha kuhlale ephonini yakho mufuna ukukhala in peace but manje usipostelelani ke thina aii."

Sabelo Nkwanyana commented:

"People no longer have respect anymore."

Nomfundo❤️ said:

"Mtase thula bazothi unomona nezifo zasemakubo ."

