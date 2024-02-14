Popular Maskandi artists, Mthandeni and Khuzani, were banned from entering the inaugural Mother of All Maskandi Festival

They were restricted from entering the highly-anticipated competition in order to give other Maskandi artists a chance to win

The organiser of the competition, Eric Ngobe, said that though Mthandeni and Khuzani won't participate, they will be there to perform at the festival

Mthandeni and Khuzani won't be participating in the highly-anticipated maskandi competition. Image: @khuzani_mpungose, @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

The two popular Maskandi artists recently made headlines as they have been sidelined from the highly-anticipated Maskandi festival after Khuzani vowed to take a break from awards after he won the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year.

Mthandeni and Khuzani banned from competition

Drama has prevailed as the two Maskandi Kings, Khunzani Mpungose and Mthandeni SK, have been banned from the inaugural Mother of All Maskandi Festival this year.

The duo were restricted from entering the competition at the festival. According to Sunday World, the organiser of the festival, Eric Ngobe told the publication that the reason behind the pair being banned was to give other artists a chance to win a competition.

He said:

"Fans of other Maskandi singers are encouraged to vote in numbers for their favourites to stand a chance to walk away with the Quantum. We decided not to let the Blue Nation [Mpungose fans] and the Red Nation [Manqele fans] participate in order to give other Maskandi singers a chance.

"We all know what Khuzani and Mthandeni have achieved in music so far, and why not give others a chance to shine? and by the way, the main reason we came up with this festival concept is to give up-and-coming artists a chance to showcase their talent."

Eric also added that though the two won't participate in the competition, they will be performing at the festival.

Man killed in Song of the Year argument

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that a 25-year-old man was arrested following a brawl over the Song of the Year at a local joint in Empangeni on New Year's Eve.

The report noted that the altercation started when two friends began a heated debate about the controversial contest. The two friends, who are reportedly devout fans of Maskandi stars Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni, were in an argument until one pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other one to death.

Source: Briefly News