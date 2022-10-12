DJ Shimza was having fun on his trip to the USA, where he took a picture with his supposed star on the Hollywood tourist attraction

The musician shared a picture of himself strolling on down the road that pays tribute to some of the most iconic names in entertainment on the Walk of Fame

Shimza seems to have dreams of ending up on the iconic street, and fans encouraged him as they reacted to his snaps

DJ Shimza has some big plans for his career. The musician played pretend when he shared pictures of his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DJ Shimza shared a strange-looking Hollywood star, and many people realised he was faking it. Image: Instagram/@shimza.dj

Shimza has some peeps in his fanbase believing that he has a tribute on the famous American site. Many supporters left heartfelt messages of congratulations as Shimza's joke flew over many peeps' heads.

DJ Shimza makes his own Hollywood star

Shimza has some fans thinking he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The musician shared a picture of a fake star with his full name, Ashley Raphala Shimza.

Many immediately saw that it was not real, but others were convinced he achieved a big milestone. Some were surprised that the DJ's real name was Ashley.

@MrP_Lyfv commented:

"LOL, one day."

@_wizdomination added:

"Your name is Ashley?"

@phiphty_7 commented:

"If this ain't inspiration, I don't know what is."

@ZA_AM_Official commented:

"Homie has a star and no one knows. Yoh we need to celebrate our people."

@WendyMaya13 commented:

"Why is yours different from the rest, or is that how they do them now."

@ZA_AM_Official commented:

