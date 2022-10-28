Some youngsters hitched a ride on the back of a water truck, and the dangerous act left Mzansi peeps concerned about the country

South Africa has been facing many strange things lately, with the kids clinging on to a truck driving at high speeds being in the mix

Folks online were not happy with what they saw, while others expressed concern about the increased lawlessness here

A small group of youngsters clung onto the back of a water track in a crazy act that left South Africans feeling defeated.

A group of young kids hitched a ride on the back of the water truck, disappointing SA peeps. Images: Zail Singh/ Facebook

Zail Singh took the video while driving and followed the truck for quite some time. One of the kids even let one of his legs almost touch the road while clinging on for dear life in the Facebook post. Zail also expressed concern by asking some questions:

"What happens if one of them falls off? Get run over? The car behind hits you from the back if you have to break hard?"

The dangerous situation is amplified by the rain, which could've moistened the hands of one of the kids. A lot of acts of lawlessness are found on Mzansi streets. Some peeps drive recklessly, while others might do weird things on the roads.

Mzansi peeps collectively shook their heads at the video. See the responses below:

Karina Singh said:

"Welcome to Sa. Everything is legal "

Ashrana Chanderanberg commented:

"Always get the registration of a vehicle to notify a company what is going on."

Shabir Mahomed mentioned:

"Dis SA my Bru. Anything goes."

Thamasen Naik shared:

"At the Hillgrove traffic lights school kids try to jump on my truck as well. Happens quite often. They try to jump on while the truck is in motion. So I just slam on the brakes "

Shabnum Moosa posted:

"Gosh!"

Razina Shaik said:

"ANC education "

Wolfgang Wilhelm von Afrika commented:

"Jirre."

