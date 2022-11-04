Veteran DJ and music producer Oskido has advised up-and-coming DJS to focus on their craft if they want to make it to the top

Seasoned DJ and music producer Oskido has advised upcoming DJs to focus on their crafts. The Kalawa Jazmee record label boss shared that there's no difference between a female and male DJ in the music industry.

The star was advising female DJs who wish to take part in this year's Smirnoff's Shaya Ingoma Top 10 Female DJ Search. The star has mentored top DJs and artists including DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, Busiswaah and DJ Maphorisa.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Oskido shared that those who are passionate about the craft and follow their passion will always be on top. The star further added that understanding the business side of music can also aspiring DJs rise to the top of the game.

Using DJ Zinhle as an example, Oskido shared that he taught her the importance of being more than an artist. She's now one of the most successful woman in the business world and has her own reality show.

Oskido also encouraged upcoming DJs to have an authentic playlist and urged them to make sure that they understand their audience.

