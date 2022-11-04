Emtee has revealed that he earned only R200 in royalties from SAMRO after dropping his latest album as an independent artist

The rapper and his fans expected him to get a bigger amount because some of his songs were on high rotation on radio and streaming platforms

Taking to their fave's timeline, some of Emtee's fans claimed SAMRO gave some of his money to his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Emtee has taken to his timeline to reveal how much SAMRO paid him. The rapper shared that the Southern African Music Rights Organisation paid him only R200 in royalties.

Emtee has shared how much he earned from SAMRO. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The star expected a bigger amount as some of his songs from his latest album, Logan, received massive airplay and did well on streaming platforms. Emtee was also one of the most featured artist this year.

According to ZAlebs, Emtee took to Twitter to share that he only received R200 from SAMRO.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some of the Roll Up hitmaker's fans expected their fave to get a bigger amount while others claimed the rest of his royalties went to his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

@TreeO297 said:

"At least you got something. What about Saudi?"

@isixhosana wrote:

"They forgot the other 3 zeros."

@Loooki999 commented:

"They probably sent the rest to your former bosses."

@LeoSkosana said:

"Yhoo, if SAMRO can give you 2 klipa with the streams you have, what about us with less streams as yours? Scam SAMRO."

@Tebelelo_Lico wrote:

"At least you can buy a loaf of bread."

@richer12_ngcobo commented:

"You got 200? Just add a zero it'll easily be 2000, bro."

@Revokisum1 added:

"At least, we are here fighting to be SAMRO members."

Cassper Nyovest and Emtee repair broken relationship

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have ended their beef. The rappers took to social media to show love to each other.

Mufasa and Emtee started their beef way back when the latter did not show up in studio when they were supposed to collaborate on a song. They then threw shade at each other online.

Taking to Instagram live, Emtee shared how much he looks up to Cassper. ZAlebs reports that he opened up about how much he loves Cass.

The clip made its way to Cassper's timeline on Twitter. Reacting to it, the Siyathandana hitmaker also expressed his love for the Roll Up hitmaker. He apologised for hurting Emtee's feelings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News