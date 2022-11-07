DJ Maphorisa got tongues wagging on social media after posting a snap of himself with Pretoria rapper A-Reece

The Amapiano music producer bragged that his hometown of Pretoria has the best artists but Mzansi is sleeping on their talent

Taking to DJ Maphorisa's comment section, peeps shared mixed reactions with some agreeing with him while others asked him to open up the industry for his homeboys

DJ Maphorisa has taken to his timeline to post a snap with A-Reece. The two Mzansi stars come from Pretoria.

The Izolo hitmaker bragged that his hometown has some of the best artists. The Amapiano producer is one of the richest producers of the genre and A-Reece is one of the best rappers in the country.

Taking to Twitter to brag about their achievements, DJ Maphorisa captioned his post:

"Don’t sleep on PRETORIA too much talent and visionaries."

Social media users took to Madumane's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some praised him and A-Reece while others called him out for not opening up the industry for artists from his hometown.

@temososeoka288 said:

"The best producer in Africa and and the best rapper in Africa in one picture."

@Trenchstar888 commented:

"But yet you still sleeping on talent in your own hood."

@GavenLuvo wrote:

"So much talent all in one single picture."

@HlomaniSir said:

"One Dance by @Drake × @wizkidayo is the 7th most streamed song on @Spotify, sitting at 2.450 billion streams. This song was produced by @DjMaphorisa. Put some respect on Phori."

@BrilliantKhosa commented:

"Greatness in one picture."

@Phoka_SA wrote:

"Teach A-Reece to make music for the whole, not PTA only."

@MarumoMashigo added:

"If you say so Phori, please do the opposite and assist those who need help from you."

