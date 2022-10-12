There was drama on social media when top South African star Master KG came out blazing at Botswana kwaito star Vee Mampeezy

Reports circulating on social media suggest that the Jerusalema hitmaker headed to Facebook to tell Vee Mampeezy to keep away from Makhadzi

Master KG warned the Botswana star to stay away from his woman and stay in his lane, Vee also fired back

Master KG and Botswana star Vee Mampeezy are now sworn enemies after their recent beef online. According to reports, the top African stars were on each other's necks because of Makhadzi.

Master KG has heavily blasted Vee Mampeezy after the Botswana star allegedly asked Makhadzi out. Image: @makhadzisa and @veemampeezy.

Source: Instagram

Screenshots of their exchange caused a buzz on social media as rumourmongers were begging the stars to share more details. Online detectives put two and two together and concluded that the Botswana star shot his shot at the Ghanama hitmaker, who is Masker KG's longtime lover.

According to ZAlebs, Master KG headed to Vee's page to issue a stern warning. He told the kwaito star not to fill in his shoes. The Jerusalema hitmaker wrote:

"Vee Mampeezy Tlogela Goba Bari (stop being an idiot), my brother, I have known you for a long for you to what you doing. This post has nothing to do with Vee's marriage drama. It has to do with what Vee is currently doing in South Africa. I repeat, stop being an idiot."

Vee fired back at Master KG, telling the award-winning Mzansi star to stop chasing clout on his page.

