Big Zulu has taken online to ask South Africans to assist him in tracking down the girl who went viral after singing his song Ubaba Ulala Nami

This comes after the girl was lauded by American popular singer Chris Brown and was even posted on Breezy's social media account

However, netizens are unwilling to assist Big Zulu in locating the girl because they believe he is attempting to steal the little girl's shine

Big Zulu is being called out for allegedly trying to steal the shine of a schoolgirl whose singing got noticed by Chris Brown on social media. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu has been harshly criticised for allegedly attempting to steal the spotlight from the school girl whose incredible singing caught the attention of American pop star Chris Brown.

This comes after a video of the schoolgirl singing Nkabi's awareness song, Ubaba Ulala Nami, went viral on social media.

Immediately after the girl went viral and was posted by Chris Brown on his Instagram, Big Zulu went online to ask Mzansi people to assist him in finding the girl.

However, According to Daily Sun, South Africans began to react negatively after Nkabi shared the post. Many have accused the Voicemail hitmaker of being an opportunist.

Big Zulu's controversial plea

The part of the post that made peeps scratch their heads is how he tagged and mentioned Chris Brown in the post seeking help. Big Zulu said the following words on Insta:

"Chris Brown acknowledged a young South African singer for her outstanding voice which he posted on his Instagram story. She sang a song by the popular South African musician and hitmaker Big Zulu," reported the Daily Sun.

Nkabi then later added at the end of the post that he is looking for the girl saying:

"Big Zulu is asking South Africans to help find this amazing talent so she can feature on the singer's music video which will be a dedicatioon to women and children during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children ...," further reported the Daily Sun.

Here are a few comments from the Daily Sun, as Briefly News couldn't find the post on Nkabi's Instagram:

@Lash_thirst said:

"What an opportunist."

@CharlieAfrikka shared:

"Just because Chris Brown posted the girl, now you want to be a hero. South African celebrities love attention."

@BhekisizweCrisbekieMahlalela commented:

"Why wait for an international singer to acknowledge her before you recognised her?"

Chris Brown shows love to South African schoolgirl

Briefly News previously reported that Chris Brown took to his timeline to share a video of a South African schoolgirl singing beautifully in class. The student was singing Ubaba Ulala Nami, an awareness song by Big Zulu.

The world-renowned singer praised the young lady's incredible voice on his Instagram stories.

One of Chris' Twitter followers re-shared Chris' post on the microblogging app.

