Gail Mabalane and her daughter Zoe Mabalane took part in a dance challenge that's trending on TikTok

The Unseen actress posted the video of them busting fire amapiano dance moves on her page, and it got mad views

People flooded the mother-and-daughter duo with compliments and said they nailed their routine

Gail and Zoe Mabalane took part in a trending dance challenge and the video went viral. Image:@gail_mabalane

Source: TikTok

Gail Mabalane and her firstborn kid Zoe Mabalane set the timeline ablaze with their dance moves. People were excited to see the talented actress who killed her Netflix role in the series Unseen bonding with her daughter.

Zoe committed to the choreographed viral dance and had epic facial expressions during their performance. Gail, as usual, impressed TikTok users with her beauty and radiant smile as she shook her body to Yahyuppiyah by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo & Justin99.

Dance video of Gail and Zoe Mabalane amuses Mzansi

In just a day, the video was viewed by more than 354 000 people on the video-sharing app. Some people were stunned at how much Zoe looked like her Kwaito star dad Kabelo Mabalane.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate Gail Mabalane and her daughter's dance moves

@user30378642426633 said:

"Gail my sister, your daughter is brother Kabelo, brother Kabelo is your daughter."

@majokww posted:

"Little one’s facial expression is to die for."

@user7936430284284 stated:

"Little one went all TKZee on you."

@Dineo commented:

"And I was just watching Unseen you are so amazing on the series!"

@cheflizzy added:

"This woman is just effortlessly gorgeous."

@user9634840554583 wrote:

"Girl babies betray us shem. I only see KB in a female version."

@Pearl said:

"Girl you killed that Unseen character shame. Haibo I can't wait to see you on an international level. Kudos to you hun."

@Zee wrote:

"Zoe is such a cutie."

