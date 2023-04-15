Gail Mabalane raised awareness about alopecia and promoted her vegan hair products on Instagram

The Unseen actress posted pictures showing the difference in her customer's hair since using her products

Instagram users flooded her comments section to enquire about where her haircare range is sold

Gail Mabalane opens up about suffering from alopecia and her hair products. Image: @gail_mabalane

Gail Mabalane showed off how one of her customer's hair is flourishing thanks to her vegan haircare range Ethnogenics.

The screen siren said her hair loss journey inspired her to create products suitable for her hair and shared one review from her customer.

Gail posted images of the woman with bald patches on her head and how her hair had grown.

"This story truly blesses me. Sometimes our greatest tests become testimonies that inspire and empower others. My hair care range, @ethnogenics, was birthed out of my desire to be part of the hair loss solution…to educate and empower."

Gail posts a testimonial from a customer

She thanked the lady for sharing her encouraging story about her hair-loss journey in the Instagram caption. Gail's customer wrote:

"My hair journey hasn’t been an easy one. I had a thick head of hair, I never struggled with hair loss before Jan 2022.

"I have no real explanation as to what happened to my hair, I never saw a doctor, I was embarrassed, and my confidence was insanely low. Super grateful to @gail_mabalane for creating and introducing @ethnogenics to the world."

See the Instagram post below:

Women ask Gail for details about her hair products

@somizi asked:

"Can I use it as well with normal hair?"

@miss_pule_j asked:

"Hi Gail, where do we get this product I am also experiencing such a problem with my hair."

@sedzi posted:

"Where can one buy this? What exact product? Is it just the capsule?

@mrsmatshepo_makamane commented:

"And this is common amongst us black women. I'm glad to know I'm not alone, I'm fighting this with everything. I'll also be trying out your products.❤️"

@mrs_mfulwane wrote:

"I just bought the full range except for supplements, I’ve had same problem for more than 12 years now. Nothing worked before, I hope I get the same results."

@asonelemel shared:

"I had alopecia as well it was the worst experience losing my hair, and it was leaving hairless blotches around my head. I am relieved my hair grew back after treatment."

@mcusi68

"Where can I buy the product, I'm in Durban.

@luyanda._ commented:

"Hi Gail, I have looked for your product in Melrose, Bedfordview and Benoni with no luck."

