Bontle Modiselle is well-known for showing off drippy outfits whenever she makes a public appearance

The pro dancer knows how to get her fans raving with some of her amazing looks, whether it is casual, formal, or for a performance

Bontle does it all as she has impeccable taste, and fans did not shy away from letting her know how impressive she is while wishing her a happy birthday

Bontle Modiselle is one stunning lady who always delivers when it comes to serving a look. The star entertainer turned 32 on 7 October, and fans celebrated her on the socials.

Bontle Modiselle is a fashion trendsetter, and her Instagram shows the full scope of her range. Image: Instagram/@bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle always has outfits guaranteed to catch people's eye. The media personality leaves fans excited to see what she will wear next. Briefly News put together a list of some of Bontle's top-tier fashion looks to celebrate her birthday.

Bontle' Modiselle's 5 jaw-dropping outfit moments

1. Bontle shows some skin

Bona reported that Modiselle is not shy to show off her body. The star is always tastefully dressed, showing just enough skin.

In an Instagram post, the entertainer sports a longsleeved crop top and floor-length skirt that matches her golden necklace.

2. Tribal Print baddie

For another iconic look, Bontle is in an off-the-shoulder jersey. The top has black and white tribal-inspired graphics. She then accessorized with a cute fedora that matched her pants.

3. Bontle's formal look

An African princess appeared when Bontle wore her next outfit. The star rocked a cream-colored floor-length dress that hugged her in all the right places

Bontle nailed the royalty look by adding a golden headpiece with matching bracelets.

4 . Greek goddess vibes with Bontle Modiselle

Modiselle looked breathtaking in an all-white ensemble with a short jumpsuit and gladiator-style high heels. She accessorized using bracelets and a statement necklace.

The star looked like a goddess in her cute casual look. Her hair was in black box braids decorated with dread clasps.

5. Bontle Modiselle sleek in all black

In another jumpsuit look, Bontle went on the opposite side of the colour spectrum with an all-black look.

She got dressed in a tight-fitting bodysuit showing off the star's flawless body. Bontle wore it with a burgundy shoelace necklace and heels in the same colour.

Fans are always in awe of her gorgeous outfits, showing her love on social media. Briefly News readers who are Bontle's fans had beautiful birthday wishes for all their fave

Lindani Lungstar Mbulaweni commented:

"Heard her husband fell in love with her again last weekend. What a beautiful birthday present #happybirthday."

Siyabonga Rasmeni commented:

"Very talented with the dancing moves and most definitely very beautiful."

Ennie R Gumede commented:

"Happy birthday to you. Bontle enjoy your day to the fullest. I love you skin colour your'e the best."

Asisipho Asey Zezovuyo Ncithi-Mongo commented:

"Happy birthday enjoy ."

Queen C Mziki commented:

"This girl is so cute. Happy birthday nana. More grace my daughter."

