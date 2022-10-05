The ionic Basetsana Kumalo proved to her followers that she can still pull off any glamorous look when there is a need

The TV mogul took to her social media to show off her latest big fashion moment, and she looked stunning

Basetsana was showered with compliments from celebrities and loyal supporters on social media

Basetsana Kumalo showed what she is made of in her latest Instagram post, reminding people that she is absolutely gorgeous. The TV executive got all dressed up and looked amazing.

Basetsana Kumalo showed off her look for the Buffalo City women's assembly, and fans were completely in awe. Image: Instagram /@basetsanakumalo

The media personality was on her way to an important event in East London. Fans only had nice things to say after seeing Basetsana all decked out and dressed to kill.

Basetsana Kumalo shows off outfit for formal event

Basetsana reminded people that she's that girl. The businesswoman did an outfit transition to I'm getting ready by Tasha Cobbs, Leonard, and Nicki Minaj.

Basetsana shows herself without any makeup on in the clip and then transitions to a fully made-up in a navy blue form-fitting dress. The caption of the video details that the TV star will give the keynote address at the fourth annual Buffalo City Woman's assembly in East London.

Actress Sophie Ndaba commented:

"Yass chomi. O hot."

Fans flooded the comments with compliments but not only on Kuumalo's outfit. Those who attended the assembly where she spoke praised her for her work.

@afikam_hair_beauty commented:

"You such a gorgeous muse to create magic on ..Your beauty is timeless Thank you for the trust."

@moratiwa_setshwantsho commented:

"Ever seen a person look goodt on a before pic? No need to transition maam because wow."

@zama_nyakata commented:

" Mama".

@kholo.h commented:

"You were amazing Sis Basi. Thank you,a great teacher and leader."

