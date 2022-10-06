Zozibini Tunzi wowed her Instagram followers with her new snaps taken all the way in London

The pageant queen proved that when it comes to fashion, there is no style that she cannot pull off

Zozi's dedicated followers are forever amazed by her and commented with hearts and positive comments

Zozi Tunzi strutted the streets of London in her bold trench coat. Image: @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Zozibini Tunzi hit the streets of London wearing a lime green avant-garde trench coat. She paired the look with a white shirt, bum shorts, and knee-high black boots.

The former Miss Universe took the images in front of the Ten Manchester Street Hotel, and she definitely perfected the high-end street fashion style.

Zozi, who was on holiday in Italy a month ago, has jumped straight back to work serving fans quality content only a queen can deliver.

Here is a slow-motion video of the pageant queen going up the stairs.

Zozi's many followers continue to be amazed by the range of styles she can pull off, and they made sure she knew how stunning she looks: Below are some of the comments.

@sangwenisne said:

"Can't stop watching this Reel. You are so gorgeous. "

@sungukhosa posted:

"This coat jacket is everything."

@kitsokgori wrote:

"It’s so good. I’ve been watching it over and over."

@queenangeloo commented:

"You look gorgeous."

@katlego_masupa stated:

"I love you so much."

@anelisa_giyama added:

"A 10/10 plus 10 minus nothing kesana!"

@llori_the_sharpest said:

"That jacket though."

@urlander_janya mentioned:

"Miss Universe forever."

Briefly News recently reported that Zozibini Tunzi is easily one of the country’s most loved and celebrated Miss South Africa ever to hold reign. She was also crowned Miss Universe 2019 and has become a much-loved public figure known for her beauty, brains and impact.

The beauty queen hails from Tsolo region of the Eastern Cape Province, and just like any other girl, she loves dressing up and looking good no matter the occasion.

