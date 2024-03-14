Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni surprised her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, with a graduation party

The doctor recently announced that he officially graduated as a Specialist Radiologist

Mzansi showed love to the Mthombenis and sang Liesl's praises for showing up for her husband

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni planned a surprise graduation party for her husband, Dr Musa. Images: liesllaurie

Dr Musa Mthombeni recently announced that he had graduated as a Specialist Radiologist. In honour of his big achievement, his lovely wife, Liesl Laurie, planned a surprise graduation party with all their loved ones and shared some snaps from the occasion.

Liesl Laurie surprises Musa with graduation party

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni couldn't let her husband, Musa, get away with not celebrating his recent graduation, so she took matters into her own hands.

The former Miss South Africa planned a surprise celebration dinner to honour her hubby's hard work and massive achievement as a Specialist Radiologist.

Taking to her Instagram page, Liesl posted photos from the dinner, saying she tricked Musa into believing they were attending a brand event:

"Surprise graduation party for my baby! He thought we were going to a brand event; little did he know that he was the brand we were looking to celebrate. I love you, @drmusamthombeni, and I am so proud of you!"

Mzansi gushes over the Mthombenis

Netizens couldn't get enough of Liesl and Musa and praised Mrs Mthombeni for celebrating her husband.

Previously, Musa stood up for his wife against trolls after she was questioned about their plans to have children:

drmusamthombeni gushed over Liesl:

"What an insanely special person you are. Literally, no one I'd rather be with."

South African media personality Amanda du-Pont said:

"I love you guys so much! You're so thoughtful, friend."

tinyikoessential praised Liesl:

"You are such a beautiful and thoughtful wife! The husband is blessed."

thamz_young posted:

"Aaagh, you are a special wife!"

zulaikhapatel_ wrote:

"So beautiful! Congratulations to your husband!"

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni fires shots at trolls

