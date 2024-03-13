Media personalities DJ Zinhle and her hubby Murdah Bongz attended DJ Black Coffee's star-studded party

The pair gushed over each other in a cute video which Murdah Bongz posted at Black Coffee's 47th birthday party

Many netizens were smitten by their love and chemistry, and others complimented them

DJ Zinhle and Her Hubby Murdah Bongz gushed over each other. Image: @djzinhle

Media personalities DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz, never fail to express their love for each other publicly, and this time around, they looked smitten over each other at a birthday celebration.

DJ ZInhle and Murdah Bongz gush over each other

The most loved celebrity couple has made headlines once again after they went viral for sharing a steamy kiss while they performed together at an event.

Recently, the pair gushed over each other while attending Internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Black Coffee's 47th star-studded birthday celebration. Murdah Bongz posted the video of the two of them vibing with each other and sharing a kiss on his Instagram page, and he captioned it:

"When I take my wife to a distinguished event. Feeling good."

Watch the video below:

Fans compliment the couple

Many netizens were smitten by their love and chemistry, and others complimented them:

brenden_praise wrote:

"You look good, you smell good, you feel good."

chichiokonkwonzimande shared:

"Please take her out often, the wife enjoys having you all to herself."

kenna_mishaa_08.09 complimented:

"MÖRDA you have a beautiful wife can you hear what I say."

pauldechef said:

"You look good Together❤, I can’t wait for Asante 3."

samu_kai1 responded:

"When we talk about the verse ethi " When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Isaiah 60:22." This is what we talk about."

rustedsilverspoon replied:

"The greatest observation is how each has given the other the *Freedom* to *BE* and love is FREEDOM and then joy is inevitable, as you both give from fullness. May continue to bless you abundantly."

