Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi received a donation of R100k for his foundation from Twizza

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the news on social media, mentioning that the money is to assist the foundation with putting an end to GBV

Social media users shared their responses to the donation in the comment section

Makazole Mapimpi's foundation received a R100k donation from Twizza. Image: @makazoli

Source: Instagram

Coming from a painful background and having worked hard to get where he is, Makazole Mapimpi has been doing great for himself as his foundation received a donation from one of the biggest carbonated soft drinks companies.

Makazole Mapimpi Foundation receives R100k from Twizza

The Springbok's union player has been making headlines ever since he came into the spotlight. He recently trended after a primary school he attended at got revamped after he told his story in his documentary.

Mapimpi and his foundation recently received a donation of R100k from Twizza. The news about the donations was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The page shared a picture of Makazole receiving the cheque and captioned it:

"Twizza donates R100 000 to the Makazole Mapimpi Foundation with an aim to assist eradicate gender-based violence (GBV)."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Makazole receiving R100k

Social media users reacted to the news of the Makazole Mapimpi Foundation receiving a donation from Twizza. Some congratulated the star. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei praised:

"Wow, that’s good news."

@sweetbutto shared:

"Black excellence."

@AkanimiltonM said:

"Nice."

@OzalwauMaMnguni wrote:

"I never understand these kinds of donations... What do they do with the money to "eradicate" GBV, give a couple of thousands to the perpetrator before he/she strikes and beg him/her not to do it? I don't understand... Please excuse my ignorance!"

@Dukes_Mokoena mentioned:

"That's what we need to see."

@Kumkanithebest questioned:

"What is R 100 000 for Twizzza?"

@YMulohwe commented:

"That’s Why Twizza is clear of Kingsley."

