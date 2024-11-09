A woman in a TikTok video showed people her living environment as someone who lives in an informal shelter

The lady took people on a wholesome home tour and explained how she felt about her humble home

Online users were touched by the woman who showed appreciation for every little thing she has in her life

A loving mother and homemaker put her house on display. In a TikTok video, she showed people that she had made her living quarters very comfortable.

A TikTok shows a mother who lives in a shack with her daughter. Image: @zizypoet

The lady's home life inspired many people and got over 10,000 likes. People flooded the comments, raving about making the best of what she has.

Woman shows off shack

In a TikTok video, a woman @zizydapoet. who calls herself Rich Mommy, shows that her shack is more than that. The mama bear described it as a palace, showing a clean, well-organised living space. She said that the shack is a place of freedom for herself and her daughter. The TikTokker explained that she has learned to use the resources she has to survive. Watch the video below:

SA impressed by clean shack

Many people could not stop raving about how the woman took care of her home. Netizens complimented the homemaker on her skills.

Narcissist's wife commented:

"Treasure that happiness, it's priceless. I'm married, stay in a 3-bed house, use a washing machine, dishwasher and all the fancy stuff, but deep down, I'm not happy."

Sbongile wrote:

"Happy for you, darling. This is so beautiful, rich mom."

user2737334114509 added:

"I am so happy for you, my dear. I can see the love and happiness in your home. That's home. God bless."

Connie Ngcobo said:

"The freedom many want but can't have🥰."

Grasa9009 gushed:

"Words of wisdom, dear. Your daughter is lucky to have you as mummy ❤️. you are a really mbokodo."

precious7897 admitted:

"I bought mine, now I'm scared to move in with my 1 year old. "

Hasel Krishna applauded:

"Such a neat, strong, clean home. I'm so proud of you, my darling. You are a true inspiration to others just live for the sake of living."

Modern shack house with palace-like interior impresses SA

Briefly News previously reported that a video of the shack house amazed many people on the internet, and the footage went viral online, leaving peeps in awe.

TikTok user @mamoshabi flexed a modern shack that looked stunning inside and outside. The home was beautifully decorated with modern deco and striking interior designs. The place was neat and massive inside, and the kitchen area was simply to die for, as it looked stunning!

Outside the house, there is a patio area, and the family revealed that they were planning on building a pool outside of the home. The shack wowed netizens, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, clocking many views, likes and comments.

