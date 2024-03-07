South African rugby player Faf De Klerk and his wife Miné are parents to a new bundle of joy

The lovebirds shared the news with social media users on Instagram, posting the pictures of the family

The online community reacted to the news with many showering the duo with congratulatory messages

Springboks star Faf de Klerk and his wife shared the photo of their newborn. Images: @minevanniekerk

Springboks star Faf de Klerk is a dad. The newborn's mother tagged the player on Instagram to announce the news.

In the post, Faf is in the hospital with Miné de Klerk posing with the baby. They revealed a bit more details about the bundle of joy, Remi-Ré de Klerk. Miné gave birth on 27 of February 2024 after 34 weeks and four days. Remi weighed 2.85kg, with a height of 48cm. The parents expressed their love.

"We love you❤️"

The two kept their pregnancy away from the public eye until the beginning of this year when Miné threw a stunning baby shower and posted the captured moments on social media.

Faf De Klerk becomes a father

See the Instagram photos below:

Social media users celebrate with Faf

Many friends, family, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and congratulated the duo on their parenthood, wishing them everything good and bright.

@zandazakuza commented:

"Congratulations!!! ❤"

@victorgosling said:

"Congratulations, Faf ! The best number 9 in the world!"

@hopemort adored:

"Huge congrats, guys! What a beautiful bundle of joy."

@samjames560 celebrated:

"Congratulations, going to make great parents."

@anliastar welcomed:

"Yay! Welkom, little one❤️❤️❤️"

@neolegabe expressed:

"My lil birthday twinnie, Congratulations."

@yamakazesorakinokotakako wanted them to visit:

"Congratulations on your birth. Next time, please come to Japan with three parents and children. Happily ever after. From a fan in Japan."

@nontsikelelo_christobell loves the story:

"Congratulations mommy and daddy ❤️❤️"

