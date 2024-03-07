Springboks Player Faf de Klerk Is a Dad, Shares Photo of Newborn
- South African rugby player Faf De Klerk and his wife Miné are parents to a new bundle of joy
- The lovebirds shared the news with social media users on Instagram, posting the pictures of the family
- The online community reacted to the news with many showering the duo with congratulatory messages
Springboks star Faf de Klerk is a dad. The newborn's mother tagged the player on Instagram to announce the news.
In the post, Faf is in the hospital with Miné de Klerk posing with the baby. They revealed a bit more details about the bundle of joy, Remi-Ré de Klerk. Miné gave birth on 27 of February 2024 after 34 weeks and four days. Remi weighed 2.85kg, with a height of 48cm. The parents expressed their love.
"We love you❤️"
The two kept their pregnancy away from the public eye until the beginning of this year when Miné threw a stunning baby shower and posted the captured moments on social media.
Faf De Klerk becomes a father
See the Instagram photos below:
Social media users celebrate with Faf
Many friends, family, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and congratulated the duo on their parenthood, wishing them everything good and bright.
@zandazakuza commented:
"Congratulations!!! ❤"
@victorgosling said:
"Congratulations, Faf ! The best number 9 in the world!"
@hopemort adored:
"Huge congrats, guys! What a beautiful bundle of joy."
@samjames560 celebrated:
"Congratulations, going to make great parents."
@anliastar welcomed:
"Yay! Welkom, little one❤️❤️❤️"
@neolegabe expressed:
"My lil birthday twinnie, Congratulations."
@yamakazesorakinokotakako wanted them to visit:
"Congratulations on your birth. Next time, please come to Japan with three parents and children. Happily ever after. From a fan in Japan."
@nontsikelelo_christobell loves the story:
"Congratulations mommy and daddy ❤️❤️"
Toddler dresses up as Faf on Halloween
In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who dressed up as Faf for Halloween.
In the TikTok video shared by @papa_francu, the little boy is cheered on by other children going trick-or-treating. Parents nationwide quickly shared their appreciation for this creative Halloween costume of the pint-sized Faf de Klerk.
